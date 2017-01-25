English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Fuse raises $12M to help developers with “killer UX”

25 JAN 2017
newFuse_pro_cinemadisplay

Fuse, the creator of a tool suite for app developers and designers, secured $12 million in funding, stating that “we hear the demand loud and clear for a faster, more effective way to build apps that deliver great user experience”.

“Winning today’s app battles comes down to having killer UX,” said Anders Lassen, co-founder and CEO.

“The early response to our platform has been extremely validating to our mission, and the added excitement from the investor community is just fantastic,” he added.

The firm wants to to cut development time in half, improve collaboration between designers and developers, accelerate and advance prototyping and improve the overall user experience of apps.

Fuse considers its real-time development workflow, where changes to code are instantly reflected in native apps on iOS and Android side by side, as one of its unique features.

It believes this opens the door to a wide range of value-added features, including streamlined app development for mixed reality.

The firm also said its early beta release attracted many developers, including large enterprise customers that have begun piloting the platforms.

The series A round takes its total funding to $19 million. The round included Northzone and Alliance Venture.

Tellef Thorleifsson, founding partner at Northzone and an early Fuse investor, said the funding “will not only help further build out Fuse’s game-changing roadmap, but it will also solidify Fuse in the market as a best-in-class solution for millions of app developers everywhere”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association