 Facebook tackles iOS Messenger sluggishness - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook tackles iOS Messenger sluggishness

03 MAR 2020

Facebook unveiled updates to Messenger for iOS devices, in a bid to address what it claimed was a complex architecture and difficult navigation resulting from a broadened range of features offered by the app.

Raymond Endres, VP of engineering at Messenger, said in a blog the company rebuilt the iOS app “from the ground up” to make it work faster, stating it will now load two-times quicker than the predecessor due to a smaller memory footprint.

“Messenger starts, downloads and updates faster for everyone, including people who use the app on older devices or in areas with lower connectivity where every kilobyte counts”.

He stated the app was a quarter of its original size, making it “lighter and more responsive”, with an 84 per cent reduction in coding meaning “engineers can innovate more quickly”.

The company warned some features will be temporarily unavailable while the update is rolled out in the coming weeks.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Spotify simplifies navigation in iOS update

Uber updates app with live translation feature

Moment launches retro video app for iOS
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association