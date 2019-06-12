 Epic Games acquires video chat app Houseparty - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Epic Games acquires video chat app Houseparty

12 JUN 2019

Epic Games, creator of the hugely successful Fortnite game, inked a deal to buy video chat app Houseparty, as it aims to develop more interactive experiences for its users.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Houseparty CEO Sima Sistani explained on Twitter the pairing is a natural fit: “We kept hearing that people were using Houseparty to talk to their real-life friends while gaming together and one game came up over and over again: Fortnite.”

“If the last decade of social media was about sharing, the next decade will be about participating.”

Houseparty first began exploring integrated gaming on its platform in January, offering multi-player guessing game Heads Up inside the app.

It appears the app will remain a standalone offering for the time being, with Houseparty noting in a blog post user accounts will not be merged with Epic Games profiles.

But Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said the company eventually wants to use Houseparty’s technology to “build even more fun, shared experiences.”

Fortnite seems a likely target for the company’s development plan given the game’s multiplayer focus.

In February, market research company Sensor Tower said the game raked in more than $500 million on iOS following its mobile launch on the platform in March 2018, and earned an additional $100 million on Android.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Apps

Tags

