DoorDash goes public following delivery surge - Mobile World Live

DoorDash goes public following delivery surge

30 NOV 2020

Food delivery app DoorDash launched an IPO, seeking to raise as much as $2.8 billion as it looks to cash in on a boom stemming from Covid-19 (coronavirus)-related lockdowns.

In a statement, the company said it was offering 33 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange, with a proposed pricing between $75 and $85 apiece.

The company aims to cash in on soaring revenue growth in the opening nine months, with the figure up 226 per cent year-on-year to $1.9 billion.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, DoorDash said the app is currently available to users in the US, Canada and Australia. At end-September it had more than 18 million customers, in excess of 1 million delivery workers, and over 390,000 merchant partners, it stated in the SEC filing.

It also claimed to hold a 50 per cent share of the food delivery market in the US.

Bloomberg reported the company was seeking a valuation of up to $28 billion.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

