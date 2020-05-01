Covid-19 spurs iPad app growth - Mobile World Live

Global iPad app downloads and in-app spending recorded strong numbers in Q1, Sensor Tower data showed, with rises apparently fuelled by Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns.

First-time app downloads on iPad marked their first year-on-year growth since Q4 2013, up 40 per cent to more than 1.1 billion. Educational apps performed particularly well, with 105 million downloads up 78 per cent and marking a quarterly first by breaking the 100 million mark.

Sensor Tower said the figure highlighted “the enormous impact of Covid-19 on at-home schooling”.

It was also the best quarter for gaming apps since Q1 2016, with 603 million downloaded, while 88 million entertainment app installations bested numbers from Q2 2018.

Global consumer spending in Q1 surpassed $2 billion for the first time ever: Sensor Tower estimated the total at $2.1 billion, with around 76 per cent coming from games.

Sensor Tower said it expected a future analysis to reveal a similar increase on downloads on other platforms.