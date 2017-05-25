English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Cookie Jam hits 5M daily active users

25 MAY 2017

Jam City said its popular flagship game Cookie Jam hit 5 million daily active users and had been downloaded by more than 100 million players since its debut in 2013, as it announced a new iteration called Cookie Jam Blast.

Cookie Jam falls under the ‘match-3’ genre, meaning players must attempt to match at least three tiles in a row to proceed.

US-based Jam City was established in 2010 by MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb and claims to be the maker of six of the top 100 highest grossing games across Apple’s and Google’s US app stores.

According to Venture Beat, Jam City made more than $300 million in revenue through 2016, and wants to hit $450 million in 2017.

Its games, including Panda Pop, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, and Marvel Avengers Academy, have been downloaded more than 800 million times and are regularly played by nearly 50 million people each month, it said.

“Cookie Jam has been Jam City’s most successful game to-date and the first game we have extended into a franchise brand,” said DeWolfe. It was Facebook’s Game of the Year in 2014.

“We believe the  franchise has the potential to be a multibillion dollar business,” he added.

“We’ve taken what Cookie Jam players love about the game and made their gameplay experience even sweeter,” said Joshua Yguado, president and COO, adding the game “is visually stunning with richer 3D graphics”, new characters, new levels and “a new crafting system for greater depth.”

Jam City established studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Buenos Aires. In 2016, it acquired mobile game developer TinyCo.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association