Cookie Jam hits 5M daily active users

Jam City said its popular flagship game Cookie Jam hit 5 million daily active users and had been downloaded by more than 100 million players since its debut in 2013, as it announced a new iteration called Cookie Jam Blast.

Cookie Jam falls under the ‘match-3’ genre, meaning players must attempt to match at least three tiles in a row to proceed.

US-based Jam City was established in 2010 by MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe and Aber Whitcomb and claims to be the maker of six of the top 100 highest grossing games across Apple’s and Google’s US app stores.

According to Venture Beat, Jam City made more than $300 million in revenue through 2016, and wants to hit $450 million in 2017.

Its games, including Panda Pop, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff, and Marvel Avengers Academy, have been downloaded more than 800 million times and are regularly played by nearly 50 million people each month, it said.

“Cookie Jam has been Jam City’s most successful game to-date and the first game we have extended into a franchise brand,” said DeWolfe. It was Facebook’s Game of the Year in 2014.

“We believe the franchise has the potential to be a multibillion dollar business,” he added.

“We’ve taken what Cookie Jam players love about the game and made their gameplay experience even sweeter,” said Joshua Yguado, president and COO, adding the game “is visually stunning with richer 3D graphics”, new characters, new levels and “a new crafting system for greater depth.”

Jam City established studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Buenos Aires. In 2016, it acquired mobile game developer TinyCo.