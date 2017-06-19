ClassPass closes largest funding round to date

ClassPass, maker of an app enabling users to book fitness classes, raised $70 million in a funding round it stated is its largest to date.

The Series C investment round was led by investment company Temasek, with existing investors Acequia Capital, CRV, General Catalyst, GV, M13 and Thrive also contributing. This latest round brings ClassPass’s total funding to $154 million in total.

In a statement, ClassPass CEO Fritz Lanman said the company will use the financing to invest in product innovation and expand its operations.

“I’m looking forward to using this new injection of funds to build on our momentum and to further deepen the technical sophistication of our platform,” Lanman said.

“We’re aiming to become the ultimate destination for all things fitness, and this financing will allow us to accelerate our investments in market expansion and product innovation while better curating customer recommendations and increasing partner revenue,” he added.

ClassPass said it doubled its member base in the year to end-Q1 2017, noting it registered its “strongest usage and acquisition” so far during the period.

The app provides details of more than a million classes, and the company claims at least 35 million reservations have been made on the platform.

ClassPass recently rolled out social features and on-demand streaming of workout videos, and said it wants to continue launching “inspiring products, doubling-down on sophisticated technology”.

According to TechCrunch, in 2016 ClassPass was forced to raise its prices – current membership rates range from £35 to £105 – which caused it to lose 10 per cent of its users initially, but it is now back to growing its user numbers.