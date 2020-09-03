 ByteDance works to keep TikTok sale on track - Mobile World Live
ByteDance works to keep TikTok sale on track

03 SEP 2020

ByteDance and potential TikTok buyers explored the option of excluding the social media app’s AI technology from any sale, to circumvent fresh export restrictions by China and ensure a deal proceeds on schedule, Reuters reported.

The news agency stated other options discussed include seeking approval to transfer AI software to any buyer, licensing recommendation algorithms from ByteDance, or seeking a transition period from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US.

Microsoft, Walmart, Oracle and Twitter were previously reported to be exploring an acquisition, after US President Donald Trump ordered ByteDance to offload its operations in the country by mid-November.

But Chinese authorities last week threw a spanner in the works by adding AI technology to a rarely updated list of restricted products, which require ByteDance to get a licence before completing a sale.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

