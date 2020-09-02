 Bumble considers IPO options - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Bumble considers IPO options

02 SEP 2020

Bumble, developer of a popular dating app, was tipped by Bloomberg to be in the initial stages of exploring a potential IPO, seeking to cash-in on growing uptake and usage.

While the news agency noted no firm decisions have been made, it stated Bumble had held talks with banks regarding a potential move in 2021, which it hoped would secure it a valuation of between $6 billion and $8 billion.

In November 2019, investment company Blackstone purchased a majority stake in Bumble (formerly known as MagicLab), in a transaction which valued the company at approximately $3 billion.

Bumble was founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, one of the co-founders of rival service Tinder.

Sensor Tower data showed Bumble was the second-highest grossing dating app globally in July, generating revenue of more than $16.8 million. US users generated around 74 per cent of the total.

Tinder topped the tables, pulling in more than $68.5 million in July, the company estimated.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London.

