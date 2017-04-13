Branch raises $60M to fuel deep linking

Mobile engagement company Branch raised $60 million in Series C funding to accelerate adoption of its deep linking platform.

The round was led by Playground Ventures with participation from companies including New Enterprise Associates and Samsung Ventures.

“Links were the foundation of the internet, making the transition from one website to another completely seamless. However, as native mobile apps have become the preferred medium for engagement, those traditional web links have broken, leading to wasted marketing spend and leaving users with frustrating experiences,” said Alex Austin, CEO and co-founder (pictured, second from left).

“Branch links stitch the foundation back together again, allowing traditional marketing channels to support the cross-platform native app experience, in addition to the traditional web experience. This funding will allow us to continue our core mission to fix every link in every marketing channel,” he added.

The company, which counts Airbnb, Pinterest and Slack among its clients, claims to have evolved into a “robust mobile linking platform” enabling companies to drive app growth and engagement across channels and platforms.

It said it powered deep linking for more than 2 billion monthly users.