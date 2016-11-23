English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Apptopia raises $2.7M

23 NOV 2016
phone apps

App intelligence firm Apptopia raised $2.7 million, stating it has seen “tremendous growth over last year, tripling annual revenue since the beginning of 2016”.

CEO Eliran Sapir said the funds will be used to make better products with “more intelligence” to create the next generation platform. “There’s so much opportunity in this space still. Our goal is to bring more transparency to the app ecosystem and make it easier for people to both enter and succeed.”

The firm provides data on app store downloads, revenue, and software development kit data “for every mobile app and every publisher in the world through intuitive tools”.

Clients include Google, Pinterest, Facebook and Deloitte.

This second feed round was led by Sound Ventures. It brings the total raised to $5 million.

The company has offices in Boston and Kiev and has 42 employees.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

App user growth 15X faster than ‘stationary internet’

Apptopia brokers US$200,000 app deal

Apptopia app broker service set for February launch

Apps

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association