Apptopia raises $2.7M

App intelligence firm Apptopia raised $2.7 million, stating it has seen “tremendous growth over last year, tripling annual revenue since the beginning of 2016”.

CEO Eliran Sapir said the funds will be used to make better products with “more intelligence” to create the next generation platform. “There’s so much opportunity in this space still. Our goal is to bring more transparency to the app ecosystem and make it easier for people to both enter and succeed.”

The firm provides data on app store downloads, revenue, and software development kit data “for every mobile app and every publisher in the world through intuitive tools”.

Clients include Google, Pinterest, Facebook and Deloitte.

This second feed round was led by Sound Ventures. It brings the total raised to $5 million.

The company has offices in Boston and Kiev and has 42 employees.