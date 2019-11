Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

08 NOV 2019

This week Joseph visits Huawei HQ in Shenzhen, as Ren Zhengfei, CEO and founder of the troubled Chinese vendor, put on a bullish display regarding future growth prospects. Over in Romania, Yanitsa was in Bucharest, as Orange deputy CEO Ramon Fernandez named the country as the operator’s first 5G market. And Michael has the news.