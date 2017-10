Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

10 OCT 2017

Mobile World Live is back in Dubai for the GSMA’s Mobile 360 MENA event. This is one of the world’s hotbeds of technology: we’re hearing talk of smart cities, 5G, and autonomous flying taxis. But of course it wouldn’t be a mobile conference without a big focus on how regulation is impacting growth – and there has been good debate from both sides of the argument.