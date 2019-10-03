 MWC19 Los Angeles - Livestream - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC19 Los Angeles – Livestream

MWC19 Los Angeles – Livestream

Mobile World Live will stream all keynote sessions on this page (please note all times are local time, GMT -7). Bookmark this page for free access. You can also read all our news stories and video highlights from the event as they occur here.



        

			

                TUESDAY
22 OCTOBER
            

			

                TUES
22 OCT
            

            

                WEDNESDAY
23 OCTOBER
            

			

                WED
23 OCT
            

			

                THURSDAY
24 OCTOBER
            

			

                THU
24 OCT
            

        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:30 am
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote 1: Opening Keynote

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:30 am - 11:30 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles,


Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA


Stéphane Richard, Chairman, GSMA, Chairman & CEO, Orange Group


Meredith Attwell Baker, President & CEO, CTIA


Kenneth R. Meyers, President & CEO, US Cellular


Ajit Pai, Chairman, FCC


Robert Bakish, President & CEO, Viacom


Moderator:        Stephanie Lynch-Habib, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote 2

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:00 am - 10:30 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo


Kathryn Schloessman, President & CEO, Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission


Tami Erwin, EVP & Group CEO, Verizon Business, Verizon


Michel Combes, CEO, Sprint


Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence, GSMA


Asha Keddy, Corporate VP & General Manager Next Generation and Standards and 5G Executive Officer, Intel Corporation


Bejoy Pankajakshan, Chief Strategy Officer, Mavenir


Ricky Corker, President, Customer Operations, Americas, Nokia


Moderator:        Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence, GSMA



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:30 am
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote 3

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:30 am - 11:00 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Joan Krajewski, President & Founder, One Planet LLC


James Gowen, Chairman, GeSI


Christopher Wellise, Chief Sustainability Officer, HP Enterprise


Doug Arent, Deputy Associate Lab Director, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)


Tara Chklovski, Founder & CEO, Technovation


Thomas Gewecke, CDO & EVP, Strategy & Business Development, WarnerBros


Amy Emmerich, President, North America & Chief Content Officer, Refinery29


Joseph Essas, CTO, OpenTable


Moderator: Ralph Simon, CEO, Mobilium



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    

                        
                    

                                        

                         















    
