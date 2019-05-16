 Mobile 360 - Intelligent Connectivity in Latin America - Livestream - Mobile World Live
Mobile 360 – Intelligent Connectivity in Latin America – Livestream

Mobile 360 – Intelligent Connectivity in Latin America – Livestream

 


Watch Live in Spanish

Mobile World Live will stream all keynote sessions on this page across the two days (please note all times are local time, Mexico CDT, BST-6). Bookmark this page for free access.


Agenda:



        
	
            

                TUESDAY
4 JUNE
            

			

                TUES
4 JUN
            

            

                WEDNESDAY
5 JUNE
            

			

                WED
5 JUN
            

        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Opening Keynote: Intelligently Connecting Latin America

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:00 am - 10:45 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Intelligent connectivity enables transformational new capabilities that will positively impact industries, societies and economies. Creating an intelligently connected world requires a combination of Artificial Intelligence and IoT with high-speed, reliable and cost-effective networks.


The 2019 opening keynote will feature mobile operators, regulators and ecosystem stakeholders who will share their approach intelligent connectivity, guidance on how it will impact industries in the region and a timeline for realizing its full potential.


    

  • Welcome – Javier Piniero, Head of Latin America, GSMA
    • 

  • 15-minutes Presentation – Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
    • 

  • 15-minutes Presentation – Secretary Javier Jiménez Espriú, Secretary of Communication and Transportation
    • 

  • 15-minutes Presentation – Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman of the Board, America Movil
    • 

  • 15-minute Presentation – Gabriel Oswaldo Contreras, Comisionado Presidente, IFT
    • 

  • 30-minute Panel:

      

    • Laxmi Akkaraju, Chief Strategy Officer, GSMA
      • 

    • Carlos Alberto Morales Paulin, CEO, Telefonica Mexico
      • 

    • Eduardo Gutierrez, Presidente, IBM de México
      • 

    

    • 




                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
The Power of Data and the Impact of Automation

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:00 am - 10:30 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
The world around us is becoming a web of connected devices and services. This vast amount of data generated is already a vital part of the decision to personalise content, products and experiences. Having said that, the amount of available data far exceeds the ability to process it for most enterprises, so an opportunity to better understand the customer base and make important decisions often goes untapped. How can companies become data-driven whilst maintaining their core business at heart? How much data is too much data?


Confirmed Speakers:


    

  • Moderator: Leticia Pautasio, Editor in Chief, TeleSemana
    • 

  • Daniel Vaughan, Director, Big Data, Telefonica Mexico
    • 

  • José Murillo Garza, Chief Analytics Officer, Banorte
    • 

  • Marilú López, President, Chapter Mexico, DAMA
    • 

  • Javier Hauss, Regional Head of Analytics, UberEats LatAm
    • 

  • Patricia Hevia, Dictora de Operaciones de Region 9, Telcel
    • 




                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    


 

                        
                    

                                        

                         















    
