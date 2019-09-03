Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019 - LiveStream - Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live will stream all keynote sessions on this page across the three days (please note all times are local time, GMT +8). Bookmark this page for free access. You can also read all our news stories and video highlights from the event here.
Keynote: Forging Digital Societies Through Digital Platforms
9:30 am - 11:00 am
Digital platforms have already greatly impacted data- and knowledge- intensive industries. Services built upon digital platforms touch millions of users every day whether it’s digital payments, automated tolling, or regulatory compliance. The industry is at the stage where it needs to introduce the notion of how collaborative platforms can boost the five digital-society metrics: Digital Citizenship, Digital Commerce, Digital identity, Connectivity and Digital Lifestyle, as countries make progress to toward digitally driven economies. This opening session of Mobile 360 Digital Societies will discuss the vision of digital platforms shaping Asia-Pacific and how we must embrace new technology to ensure progress is being made.
Governments Building Simple, Clear and Fast Public Services
11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Key questions need answering; what is the role of the Government in digital platform initiatives? Are we already seeing the development of easy-to-use digital services? What are the tools needed to facilitate better policy decisions and faster, cheaper delivery? This session will host a lively discussion between policy makers, regulators and ecosystems players on the best way governments can help build digital societies.
Digital Commerce is Essential For Now and the Future
1:45 pm - 3:45 pm
Asia-Pacific is a large, addressable and maturing market that is particularly well versed into the use of mobile devices and social media. As commerce has evolved to encompass Web, mobile and social channels, MNOs’ digital commerce proposition has progressed to supporting payment online and at point-of-sale so that the consumer can use a single service to manage all their transactions. In this session through presentations and panels, speakers will cover a range of questions about MNO’s need to explore additional collaborative opportunities both inside and outside of the industry. With alternative payment methods being used across the region, how can MNOs level the playing field with their competitors by using Artificial Intelligence to enhance their digital commerce propositions?
Secure and Consistent Digital Identity
4:15 pm - 5:30 pm
Digital identity is well and truly established as one of the most significant technologies developing across Asia, especially in the South-East Asia region. But with recent high-profile data breaches eroding consumer trust, how can we keep our identities safe? It’s one of the greatest challenges facing governments, non-profits and businesses today. This session covers the problems related to identity across different areas and sectors, including cross-border management.
Keynote: A New Chapter of Connectivity for Asia-Pacific
9:30 am - 10:45 am
One of the key growth opportunities for MNOs is to provide network capabilities that support the digital transformation under way across all industries. How will 5G realise a wide variety of connectivity and network services to meet the performance requirements of tomorrow’s digital industries? And how can LTE continue to deliver the current developments?
By putting the customer first, this session will examine what a future and more diverse network landscape looks like.
Asia-Pacific’s Digital Lifestyles: Engine for Growth
11:20 am - 12:30 pm
As people have gotten more comfortable with technology, the lifestyle field has grown considerably. Whether looking at the internet, shopping online, social media usage or eSports, lifestyle services have made a huge impact on society and the economy.
The vast majority of this has been beneficial, but care is needed to ensure that it remains so; press stories of gaming addiction, online bullying and more sensationalise some of the potential drawbacks and encourage knee-jerk responses. This session will dispel some of the myths around popular lifestyle services and take a pragmatic look at what industry, government and wider society can and should do to benefit most from digital lifestyles.
Workshops
9:00 am - 5:00 pm