Mobile 360 Africa 2019 - Livestream - Mobile World Live

Where is Africa in the global tech race?

From the rise in e-commerce; drone delivered hospital supplies; connected livestock; mobile voting; robotic surgery and mobile banking – Africa is witnessing an unprecedented technological evolution thanks to mobile.

With nearly two-thirds of the population under the age of 30, the uptake in technology has seen Africa create its first tech Unicorn. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain and even 5G will offer new opportunities that can empower societies further, but industries need to engage with one another today, the world and technology will not wait.

This opening session of Mobile 360 Africa will discuss the vision of a technologically advanced Africa and how we must embrace new technology, ensuring access and ownership becomes a right and not a luxury.

Speakers:

· Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT, Rwanda

· Beti Kamya, Minister, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda

· Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director, AfriLabs

· Zac Cheah, CEO, Pundi X

· Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA

· Bart Hofker, CEO, MTN Rwanda