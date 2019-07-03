Mobile 360 Africa 2019 - Livestream - Mobile World Live

Regarder en Français
Technology for the Future
9:15 am - 10:30 am
Where is Africa in the global tech race?
From the rise in e-commerce; drone delivered hospital supplies; connected livestock; mobile voting; robotic surgery and mobile banking – Africa is witnessing an unprecedented technological evolution thanks to mobile.
With nearly two-thirds of the population under the age of 30, the uptake in technology has seen Africa create its first tech Unicorn. New technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain and even 5G will offer new opportunities that can empower societies further, but industries need to engage with one another today, the world and technology will not wait.
This opening session of Mobile 360 Africa will discuss the vision of a technologically advanced Africa and how we must embrace new technology, ensuring access and ownership becomes a right and not a luxury.
Speakers:
· Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT, Rwanda
· Beti Kamya, Minister, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda
· Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director, AfriLabs
· Zac Cheah, CEO, Pundi X
· Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, GSMA
· Bart Hofker, CEO, MTN Rwanda
A New Chapter of Connectivity for Africa
11:15 am - 12:30 pm
Can mobile operators do it alone?
The strength of Telco goes beyond networks as shown by Africa’s young and digitally engaged increasing their mobile usage faster than anywhere else globally. We are entering a new era of connectivity and it is impossible to overstate the crucial role government’s play in creating the right environment for operators and other key stakeholders to invest, partner and deliver a network fit for a fast-changing landscape.
Key questions need answers; how can we guarantee at a national level quick progress for expanding networks? Is the traditional network model for operators shifting away from sole ownership? Do we need to start investing in 5G? Does access to mobile require mandating?
By putting the consumer first, this session will examine what a future and more diverse network landscape looks like.
Speakers:
· Gobena Mikael, Chief Commercial Officer, Rwandair
· Frehiwot Tamiru, CEO, Ethio Telecom
· John Barorot, CTO, Telkom Kenya
· Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Safaricom
· Angela Wamola, Strategic Engagement Director, GSMA
· Daisy Zhu, 5G Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei
· Emmanuel Leonard, Business Development Director, Helios Towers
· Felleng Sekha, Group Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, MTN Group
Young, Gifted and African: Does a Culture of Equality Drive Innovation?
9:15 am - 10:30 am
Are we doing enough to promote diverse environments that foster innovation?
Africa is an exciting and vibrant hub for innovation, driven in part by being home to the youngest population on the planet. A thriving movement of young entrepreneurs is emerging – not only are they impacting the here and now, they will influence the future of the continent in the decades to come. The true key to innovation must have diversity at its heart – as more diverse groups are proven to make better business decisions – this is ultimately something that impacts company’s bottom lines. Corporates – sit up and take note, as many want to invest in young entrepreneurs and nurture the next generation of diverse tech talent. This session offers answers; what are the practical ways to foster diverse environments and breed future generations of fierce tech leaders? Are we fully realising the economic potential of the continent’s young entrepreneurs and innovators?
Speakers:
· Moderator: Yasmina McCarty, Head of Mobile for Development, GSMA
Keynotes:
· Laxmi Akkaraju, Chief Strategy Officer, GSMA
· Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice President Digital Partnerships, MEA, Mastercard
· Regina Honu, CEO, Soronko Academy
Innovation Lightning Talks:
· Ezana Raswork, CEO, TaskMoby
· Christelle Kwizera, CEO & Founder, Water Access Rwanda
Panel Discussion:
· Ms. Toyin Adeniji, Executive Director, The Bank of Industry of Nigeria
· Violette Uwamutara, Regional Advisor, Africa & Country Director Rwanda, Digital Opportunity Trust
· Bernard Chiira, Director - Innovate Now AT2030, Global Disability Innovation Hub
· Ezana Raswork, CEO, TaskMoby
Fake News and Future Media: Fact or Fiction?
11:15 am - 12:30 pm
What is the role of the media, operators and tech platforms in disrupted digital world?
In the era of fake news and misinformation, many look to the media to educate, entertain and most importantly, inform them. 2019 is a landmark year for the region with two major general elections and the consumption of media through mobile at an all-time high. We use this session to discuss and debate the big questions facing media, operators and technology platforms in today’s digital societies; What is the responsibility of technology platforms and mobile operators to the huge numbers of digital citizens using them to access information? Should access to the internet be a fundamental human right? What happens when governments use internet shutdowns to silence opinion? Could there be an opportunity for operators to act as trusted partners?
Put your burning questions on the future of news & media to our panel of experts as we ask if the media is truly serving digital consumers.
Join us as we answer these questions and more and explore the future of news, media and content in the region, the spread of social media and the challenges to platforms of delivering the latest content, news and other information in accessible formats, whilst still engaging with, and remaining relevant to, new and younger audiences.
· Moderator: Larry Madowo, Business, Editor, BBC Africa
· Ebele Okobi, Public Policy Director – Africa, Middle East & Turkey, Facebook
· Reine Mbang Essobmadje, Founder & CEO Evolving Consulting and Chair of Digital Economy Committee, GICAM
· Ngozi Dozie, Marketing Manager - West Africa, Kwese iflix
· Sam Onyemelukwe, Head Anglophone Africa, TRACE TV