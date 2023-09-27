 AIS and Huawei Jointly Complete First Commercial Verification of 5G RedCap on both 700MHz and 2600MHz commercial network in Asia Pacific - Mobile World Live
HomeHuawei UpdatesIndustry Updates

AIS and Huawei Jointly Complete First Commercial Verification of 5G RedCap on both 700MHz and 2600MHz commercial network in Asia Pacific

27 SEP 2023

PRESS RELEASE: AIS, Thailand’s leading mobile operator and Huawei recently completed Thailand’s first 5G RedCap commercial test in Bangkok. The test was conducted on both 700MHz and 2600MHz commercial network, and used diversified commercial RedCap terminals, including DTU (Data Transfer Units) and cameras. Comprehensive capabilities were verified during the test, e.g. downlink and uplink peak throughput, mobility performance, coexistence of RedCap and eMBB UEs. The test result showed that both AIS’s 5G network and RedCap terminals performance met expectations, this will be an important milestone for RedCap commercialization.

5G RedCap is a new technology defined in 3GPP Release 17. It is designed for medium- and high-speed IoT applications, such as industrial sensors, smart wearables, and video surveillance. By simplifying the baseband, RF, and antenna units, RedCap has much lower costs and power consumption than 5G eMBB. And compared with 4G CAT4 UEs, RedCap inherits native capabilities of 5G, such as high capacity and lower latency. In addition, RedCap supports key capabilities used in business, such as slicing and positioning.

Mr. Wasit Wattanasap, Head of Nationwide Operations and Support Business Unit at AIS, noted, “Alongside developing our services to deliver maximum quality, we are powered by cutting-edge innovation to level up 5G tech, part of our obligation to support the future sustainable growth of the digital economy. This was the spark for the collaboration with global partners such as Huawei to upgrade Thailand’s 5G network to world-class digital infrastructure, aligned with the vision of transforming towards Cognitive Tech-Co.

We have recently conducted successful trials of a pivotal aspect of 5G technology. AIS 2600MHz and 700MHz dual-band 5G network provides leading consumer experience. AIS is also committed to technology and application innovations, improving vertical industry production efficiency. RedCap is an important achievement of 5G technology evolution. It will reduce 70% of 5G module costs, accelerating 5G industry applications. AIS will cooperate with Huawei and industry partners to explore RedCap applications in industrial control, energy and power, smart cities, smart wearables and more.”

Huawei stated: “RedCap is a promising technology to unleash 5G network potential that could be used in diversified scenarios. Huawei will continue to help AIS build high-quality 5G networks through joint innovation, incubate more 5G applications with industry partners, and support the acceleration of Thailand’s industry digital transformation.”

