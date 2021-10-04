 Global MBB Forum 2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeGlobal MBB Forum 2021

Global MBB Forum 2021

Huawei Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2021 
The 12th Global Mobile Broadband Forum – 5Grows Together – hosted by Huawei with industry partners GSMA and SAMENA Council, will be held on October 13-14, 2021 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.


This year’s forum will be a hybrid physical and virtual event, livestreamed right here on Mobile World Live, and will explore how mobile broadband technology is shaping the future and continuing to transform people’s lives and industries.


You can find all of our coverage on the latest news and announcements from the event below.


If you are joining the livestream on a mobile device, you may need to rotate your phone or tablet for optimal viewing.


*NOTE: All times listed below are in Gulf Standard Time (GMT+4), but will reflect your local time when added to your calendar.







WEDNESDAY
13 OCTOBER




WED
13 OCT




THURSDAY
14 OCTOBER




THUR
14 OCT
 









9:00 am







Huawei Innovation Land













9:00 am - 6:00 pm





































10:00 am







Keynote: New Value for Mobile Industry, Wireless Industry Trends













10:00 am - 1:00 pm





































3:00 pm







20th CTO Roundtable













3:00 pm - 5:00 pm





































4:00 pm







5G FWA Industry Forum













4:00 pm - 6:00 pm



















 





















9:00 am







Huawei Innovation Land













9:00 am - 6:00 pm





































10:00 am







Keynote: Business Success for 5G and Innovative Solutions













10:00 am - 1:00 pm





































3:00 pm







Sub-3GHz Evolution Roundtable













3:00 pm - 4:30 pm





































3:00 pm







Media Activities













3:00 pm - 5:00 pm













 























3:00 pm







4th Wireless Autonomous Network Industry Forum













3:00 pm - 5:30 pm






































Videos


News content




Reconnect, rebuild and grow 5G together at MBBF21


PARTNER CONTENT: The 12th annual Global Mobile Broadband (MBB) Forum, to be held for the ...


MBBF21 - News
7 Oct 2021



























Featured Content
Mobile Mix: Do the Robot
Mobile Mix: London Calling
Mobile Mix: Device drama



 



 

 







Follow Mobile World Live










Get Our Newsletter










About Us|
Partner with Us|
Meet the team|
Legal|
Terms of use|
Contact Us





© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association