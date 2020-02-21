 Proximus hails digital plan progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Proximus hails digital plan progress

21 FEB 2020

Belgian operator Proximus hailed progress in a restructuring plan designed to turn it into a digital player, despite a drop in net income and revenue in 2019.

In a statement, CEO Guillaume Boutin (pictured) said an agreement had been reached with unions regarding a redundancy programme which aims to shed 1,900 staff by 2022. A total of 1,374 had taken voluntary redundancy by end-2019, though the company said some involuntary lay-offs were in the pipeline.

Proximus’ headcount reduction was resisted by unions when announced in January 2019, but a revised plan was approved by both sides by December.

Boutin said: “The period of uncertainty has not been easy for many of our employees, and we are thankful for their continued commitment. We now start a new chapter, working on the future of Proximus with positive energy and ambition.”

Net income of €3.92 billion compared with €5.3 billion in 2018, with revenue of €5.63 billion falling from €5.76 billion.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Verizon US service centre jobs go

Nokia plans Finnish job cuts

Proximus, Orange Belgium face network plan delay

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association