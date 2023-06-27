 Lyca Mobile drops O2 for EE - Mobile World Live
Home

Lyca Mobile drops O2 for EE

27 JUN 2023

MVNO Lyca Mobile handed BT Group’s wholesale division a multi-million pound contract to deliver services from EE’s network, a move it claims will usher in a new phase of growth in the UK.

The MVNO stated the deal with BT will give its customers in the UK direct access to EE’s 4G and 5G RAN, as well as future offerings such as Wi-Fi calling.

Lyca Mobile touts itself as the world’s largest MVNO, operating in 22 countries.

Part of the Lyca Group, Lyca Mobile previously used O2’s network for its MVNO services.

Group CEO Richard Schafer thanked O2 for “many years of partnership”, but added the deal with BT was a crucial milestone in its strategy to target a broad section of UK mobile users with cost-effective and high-quality services.

Alex Tempest, MD of BT Wholesale, also mentioned improved connectivity, stating Lyca Mobile customers will have access to a network which offers data rates “around four-times as fast as what they previously received”.

He said all of Lyca Mobile’s customers will shift to EE “in what is set to be record time, with BT Wholesale team [sic] showing industry-leading capabilities in ensuring a smooth transition of an MVNO between networks”.

BT Wholesale’s MVNO offering counts more than 50 brands as customers, providing services to almost 3 million users.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

