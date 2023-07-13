IEEE debuts Li-Fi standard

A standard for Li-Fi was released by the Institute of Electronic and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to provide a globally recognised framework for the mass deployment of the wireless technology.

Specialist companies pureLiFi and Fraunhofer HHI were involved in the Light Communications 802.11bb Task Group which developed the standard, stating their goal was to accelerate the adoption and interoperability between Li-Fi vendors and broader Wi-Fi specifications.

Richard Webb, director of network infrastructure with CCS Insight, noted the 802.11bb standard is an important milestone for Li-Fi, placing it as a complementary and integrated technology alongside Wi-Fi.

Nikola Serafimovski, VP of standardisation at pureLiFi and chair of the 802.1bb task group, stated Li-Fi had attracted interest from some of the largest industry players, ranging from semiconductor companies to leading mobile phone manufacturers.

He noted the task group worked with key stakeholders to create a standard which would drive wide-scale adoption of Li-Fi.

Li-Fi uses light instead of radio frequencies to transmit data. PureLiFi stated it has the potential to unleash faster, more reliable wireless communications with better security than conventional technologies including Wi-Fi and 5G.