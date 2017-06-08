EC aims to simplify law agencies data access

The European Commission (EC) will put forward proposals to allow law enforcement agencies easier access to data, in a move which could shape future legislation amid growing pressure for tougher internet rules.

Speaking to Reuters, Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said the EC will present options to ministers including the possibility for police to copy data directly from the cloud, and enabling law enforcement to access information or evidence stored in other countries across the bloc.

UK Prime Minister (at the time of writing) Theresa May called for tougher regulation of internet companies earlier this week, following the latest in a series of terrorist attacks in the country.

Her comments once again placed a spotlight on companies including Google and Facebook, which are facing increasing pressure to do more to assist investigations relating to terrorist activity.

“I am sure that now in the shadow of the recent terrorist attacks and increasing threats in Europe there will be more understanding among the ministers, even among those who come from countries where there has not been a terrorist attack,” said Jourova.

Access data across the bloc

If the options are adopted it would enable law enforcement agencies in one member state to request information from IT providers in other EU countries without first having to seek permission from that country as is currently the case.

A more stringent proposal is for companies to be obligated to hand over data when requested by any member state.

However, the proposals are likely to face a backlash from major technology companies, which have already voiced concerns over the impact allowing governments access to such data will have on consumers privacy.

EU justice ministers will reportedly meet today (8 June) to discuss the EC’s options, and then a formal proposal will be presented by the end of this year or early 2018.