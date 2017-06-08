English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

EC aims to simplify law agencies data access

08 JUN 2017

The European Commission (EC) will put forward proposals to allow law enforcement agencies easier access to data, in a move which could shape future legislation amid growing pressure for tougher internet rules.

Speaking to Reuters, Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said the EC will present options to ministers including the possibility for police to copy data directly from the cloud, and enabling law enforcement to access information or evidence stored in other countries across the bloc.

UK Prime Minister (at the time of writing) Theresa May called for tougher regulation of internet companies earlier this week, following the latest in a series of terrorist attacks in the country.

Her comments once again placed a spotlight on companies including Google and Facebook, which are facing increasing pressure to do more to assist investigations relating to terrorist activity.

“I am sure that now in the shadow of the recent terrorist attacks and increasing threats in Europe there will be more understanding among the ministers, even among those who come from countries where there has not been a terrorist attack,” said Jourova.

Access data across the bloc
If the options are adopted it would enable law enforcement agencies in one member state to request information from IT providers in other EU countries without first having to seek permission from that country as is currently the case.

A more stringent proposal is for companies to be obligated to hand over data when requested by any member state.

However, the proposals are likely to face a backlash from major technology companies, which have already voiced concerns over the impact allowing governments access to such data will have on consumers privacy.

EU justice ministers will reportedly meet today (8 June) to discuss the EC’s options, and then a formal proposal will be presented by the end of this year or early 2018.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EU representatives back €120M public Wi-Fi fund

Operator chiefs urge EC to stay course on deregulation

EC details potential regulation of IoT market
M360 Privacy & Security 2017

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association