American Tower explores Israel move - Mobile World Live

Communications infrastructure operator American Tower reportedly opened negotiations with Israeli operators to explore opportunities for purchasing and leasing cell sites.

Local newspaper Globes stated the company, represented by Ernst & Young, held talks with Cellcom, Partner Communications and Hot Mobile among others, with discussions said to be at various levels.

It added American Tower had previously tried to enter the market but was unsuccessful.

Globes noted American Tower could offer operators a way to pare costs, with cash raised through a sale of infrastructure potentially going towards debt repayments or investments.

It added the move could be attractive, with operators struggling through a period of price erosion. After a shake-up of the Israeli market in 2012 allowed a number of new entrants, operators have been struggling to generate revenue due to a surge in competition.

But, Globes added the financial value of an American Tower move would require at least two operators to agree terms in order to lower leasing costs.