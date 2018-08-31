Huawei powers up with Kirin 980 and smart speaker

LIVE FROM IFA 2018, BERLIN: Huawei took the wraps off its new Kirin 980 processor at this afternoon’s keynote but the biggest surprise was reserved for the launch of the Chinese vendor’s smart speaker, the AI Cube.

As expected, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Group, unveiled the 980 processor, and the device boss was in no mood to be modest. Calling it “the most powerful chipset ever,” Yu showcased examples of how it outperforms Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 (see image left, click to enlarge).

It’s a so-called seven-nanometer processor, regarded as the next-generation of processing technology for smartphones. Previous generation chipsets have been 10 nanometer, which refers to its size. The smaller seven-nanometer size allows for chips to take up less space in devices.

The move is a big deal for Huawei as it aims to strengthen its position as the world’s number two smartphone vendor by not relying on processors from rival companies. Qualcomm and Samsung are unlikely to launch seven-nanometer processors until next year, although Apple could introduce the technology in its new iPhones, due to be unveiled 12 September.

Kirin 980 is also the first with a Cat.21 smartphone modem supporting speeds up to 1.4Gb/s.

Yu also talked up the AI capabilities of the Kirin 980, with the company adding a dual NPU (neural processor unit) to the Kirin 980, which performs AI-assisted image recognition tasks at a rate of 4,500 images per minute (compared to 2,371 for the Snapdragon 845 and 1,458 for Apple’s A11).

Yu also noted that the company’s next flagship smartphone, the Mate 20, will be the first to feature the 980 processor, with a grand launch event planned for 16 October in London.

AI Cube

But what really turned heads was the surprise launch of a smart speaker. Huawei’s AI Cube is an Alexa-powered smart speaker that bears a striking resemblance to Google’s own smart speaker, Google Home. Where the AI Cube differentiates itself is its ability to double as a 4G router. There’s an LTE Cat 6 modem and a 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter inside.

Reports suggest the Cube will hit Europe by Christmas, although launches in other regions have not been suggested.

IoT Locator

Alongside the AI Cube, Huawei also launched the Locator, a small device you can clip onto your pet, child or any other valuable and receive information on where it is. It supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidou, offering near real-time location reporting. Pricing and availability wasn’t disclosed.