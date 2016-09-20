Video interviews - Mobile World Live

Why not discuss your new product release, deliver a message to your target audience, or simply discuss how your business is moving forward with a video interview at MWC Barcelona, MWC Shanghai or MWC Los Angeles? – you’ll be reaching the right audience. Our video interviews give your executives the perfect platform to express their vision and the ideal promotional platform to get that vision across the industry.

Partner Interview: Syniverse Chris Rivera, CTO, Syniverse sheds light on the advantages of blockchain and how it can ...

Partner Interview: Singtel Arthur Lang, CEO International, talks about Singtel's strategies to maintain its leadership throughout industry changes ...

Partner Interview: Grammeenphone Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, talks about Grameenphone's efforts to progress in the IoT ...

Partner Interview: GSMA Steve Martineau, Chief of Staff at GSMA discusses ways to tackle climate change in the ...

Showfloor Interview: PCTEL Chintan Fafadia, Senior Director – Product Management, PCTEL, introduces the company's portfolio of solutions at ...

Showfloor Interview: Amdocs Parag Shah, Head of Amdocs Open Network, North America, discusses the company's focus on helping ...

Showfloor Interview: BICS Fernando Llobregat Baena, Head of IoT Sales, talks about the way in which BICS is ...

Showfloor Interview: KORE Wireless Romil Bahl, President & CEO, showcases the potential of IoT technology with KORE's collaboration with ...

Showfloor Interview: Sym Technology Sadat Chowdhury, VP of Sales, Sym Technology, describes Sym's DRAN solutions as they launched their ...

Showfloor interview: Viavi Huang Like, VP – Wireless Technology, explains how Viavi Solutions' test instruments for 4G and ...

Showfloor Interview: BICS On the showfloor at MWC19 Shanghai the company's Mikael Schachne explains how the vendor is ...

Partner Interview: Nokia Chris Johnson, VP of Nokia Enterprise, explains the company's strategy in this market.

Showfloor Interview: Kaloom Thomas Eklund, VP Marketing & Strategy, explains how the company fits into the next-gen mobile ...

Partner Interview: ZTE President Xu Ziyang gives an update on 5G development at the company.

Partner Interview: Ericsson Justin interviews Chris Houghton from Ericsson on the subject of 5G in North East Asia.

Partner Interview: Whale Cloud Whale Cloud is a cloud computing technology company offering cloud, analytics and AI enabled solutions to telecom ... 中文

Showfloor Interview: Altair Ilan Reingold explains the company's vision as a designer of cellular IoT chipsets.

Showfloor Interview: iconectiv Peter Ford explains the benefits of the company's TruOps Common Language solution.

Showfloor Interview: iconectiv John J Haraburda discusses the company's TruNumber Protect platform to help fight against fraud.

Showfloor Interview: Comviva In today's hyperconnected world, it's all about 'micromoments'. But how do you monetise these moments? ...

Showfloor Interview: Mavenir Stefano Cantarelli explains why the company's cloud-native end-to-end offering is the right approach for 5G ...

Showfloor Interview: Accenture Athina Kanioura gives an insight into how Accenture is helping its customers make the journey ...

Showfloor Interview: 3GPP Adrian Scrase provides an update on standards work for 5G, with a focus on security.

Showfloor Interview: Dell'Oro RAN analyst Stefan Pongratz provides an insight on the mobile infrastructure market, including an outlook ...

Showfloor Interview: Networld Rui Luis Aguiar explains the European technology platform for communications networks and services.

Showfloor Interview: Huawei Eric Zhao Zhipeng outlines the company's 5G progress, on show at MWC19 Barcelona.

Showfloor Interview: JMA Wireless Todd Landry explains how the company is the first in the US to supply operators ...

Showfloor Interview: Wings Mobile Telecom Maurizio Sorini showcases the company's security services and its latest move into the cryptocurrency space.

Showfloor Interview: Paltel CEO Ammar Aker provides an update on Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel) Group's progress and success.

Interview – Electroneum CEO Richard Ells unveils the company's new smartphone at MWC19 as well as its new ...

Showfloor Interview: 5GX Cast Members of the 5GX Cast consortium of companies talk about how they are working together ...

Showfloor Interview: Brave Software Brendan Eich, CEO & Co-Founder, Brave Software speaks to Mobile World Live about their open-source web ...

Showfloor Interview: Nexign Chief Products and Marketing Officer, Loukas Tzitzis, chats with Mobile World Live about their focus on ...

Showfloor Interview: Radisys President, Reliance Jio, Mathew Oommen, explains how the company is focused on the people of ...

Showfloor Interview: Apigate CEO Zoran Vasiljev speaks to Mobile World Live about its new end to end monetisation platform.

Showfloor Interview: Goodix Technology Senior Marketing Director, Goodix Technology, Wei Tong, speaks to Mobile World Live about their display fingerprint ...

Interview: VMware Shekar Ayyar, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development – GM of Telco Group, ...

Feature: Building the Future Telco Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS) and partners Boingo, Cisco, GSMA and Parallel Wireless analyse the challenges ahead ...

Interview: Blancco VP of Product Management Russ Ernst speaks about the company's suite of certified software solutions around ...

Interview: Rivetz Steven Sprague, CEO, showcases the company's Dual-Root technology at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018.

Interview: Comba Telecom Patrick Lau, Vice President of Strategic Development, speaks about the company's customer-centric end to end ...

Interview: BICS BICS' VP of Mobility & IoT Business, Mikael Schachne, speaks to Mobile World Live about the ...

Interview: Unmanned Life Kumardev Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Unmanned Life, speaks to Mobile World Live about its platform ...

Interview: Kaleyra CEO Dario Calogero explains the strategy behind enterprise platform vendor Kaleyra.

Interview: Sequans Communications Georges Karam, President and CEO of Sequans Communications, speaks with Mobile World Live about its global ...

Interview: KPMG Michelle Wroan, Partner, Media Industry Leader, KPMG, explains how the ultimate release of 5G will help ...

Interview: Safaricom At Mobile 360 Africa, Stephen Chege, director of corporate affairs at Safaricom, talked to Mobile ...

Interview: MessageBird Richard Dodds, VP of strategic partnerships, outlines trends in the enterprise communications space – in particular, conversational commerce – ...

Interview: Channel VAS At Mobile 360 Africa, Bassim Haidar, Founder & CEO, talked about Channel VAS and its ...

Interview: Credit Pilot Renato Andrade, Board Member, discusses some of the requirements for mobile financial services to be implemented within ...

Interview: Calldorado Michael Svendsen, Chief Sales Officer of the Danish based adtech company Calldorado, speaks to Mobile ...

Interview: Ericsson Jan Haglund, Head of R&D and Portfolio – Business Area Digital Services, showcases Ericsson's offering at Mobile ...

Interview: Apigate Zoran Visiljev, Chief Executive Officer of Apigate, speaks to Mobile World Live during Mobile World ...

Interview: ZTEsoft Xianglong Huang, Deputy General Manager & CTO of ZTEsoft, talks to Mobile World Live about the ...

Interview: Ericsson Ericsson showcases its exhibition presence at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 and outlines the 5G opportunity.

Interview: Sunsea The CTO of Chinese cloud and IoT player Sunsea AIoT outlines the company's strategy during ...

Interview: Mapbox Mapbox CEO Eric Gundersen speaks to Mobile World Live about how their SDK works with apps that stream ...

Interview: Casa Systems Paul Hanna, Vice President of Global Marketing at Casa Systems, announces the debut of the company's 5G core ...

Interview: Qorvo Eric Creviston, President of the Mobile Products Group at Qorvo, speaks with Mobile World Live about how ...

Interview: CITRIX PJ Hough, Chief Product Officer of CITRIX, talks to the Mobile World Live team about ...

Interview: MulteFire Mazen Chmaytelli, president of MulteFire Alliance & Senior Director of Business Development of Qualcomm Technologies, ...

Interview: Ribbon Communications Founder of the Kandy platform, David Walsh takes time during Mobile World Congress 2018 to discuss ...

Interview: Allot President and CEO of Allot Communications, Erez Antebi, explains the vendor's deep packet inspection and ...

Interview: COMPRION Comprion GmbH's Director of Marketing sits down to speak with Mobile World Live about eSIM during ...

Interview: Comviva Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO of Mahindra Comviva, speaks to Mobile World Live about celebrating ten years ...

Interview: Kontron Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Senior Business Development Executive, speaks during Mobile World Congress 2018 about Kontron's ...

Interview: Opticom GmbH Michael Keyhl, Founder & CEO of Opticom GmbH, talks to Mobile World Live about their ...

Interview: CSG Brian Shepherd, EVP & Group President of CSG, talks about the company's efforts in helping clients ...

Interview: Fingerprint Cards Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards, speaks to Mobile World Live about Fingerprint ...

Interview: Xpertnest Dave Reynolds, Director of the Board for Xpertnest, Co-Founder and Director of the Board Chintan ...

Interview: Mastercard Catharina Eklof, Senior Vice President of Retail & Commerce at Mastercard, takes a moment to ...

Interview: Radisys President and CEO, Brian Bronson Radisys President & CEO Brian Bronson speaks about the company at MWC18

Interview: Casa Systems At Mobile World Congress Americas, Jerry Guo, CEO of Casa Systems, talked about the company's work to ...

Interview: MessageBird At Mobile World Congress Americas, cloud communication platform MessageBird turned heads on the showfloor with ...

Interview: Amdocs Ann Hatchell, head of open network marketing, was at Mobile World Congress Americas to tell ...

Interview: Aeris At Mobile World Congress Americas Christina Richards, VP of global marketing, outlines the company's unique ...

Interview: Laipac At Mobile World Congress Americas 2017, Laipac Technology's Lisa Lai demos the company's new LooK ...

Interview: MessageBird At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, Richard Dodds, VP of Strategic Partnerships at MessageBird, provided ...

Interview: Amdocs At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017 Ilan Shaki, Business Head, Amdocs Intelligent Operations, discussed the key ...

Interview: ZTE At the recent Mobile World Congress Shanghai, China's ZTE showcased its leading technology innovations and ...

Interview: Ericsson Chris Houghton, president of the vendor's North East Asia division, explains the company's 5G vision ...

Interview: ZTE leads 5G innovation EVP and CTO Xu Huijun highlights some of the innovations being showcased by ZTE at ...

Interview: Casa Systems Jerry Guo, President and CEO of Casa Systems talks about the recent launch of its ...

Interview: TestPlant Antony Edwards, CTO of TestPlant explains how testing mobile applications optimises user experience and ultimately ...

Interview: Sunwave Solutions Ben Patullo, CTO of Sunwave Solutions talks about its recent focus on digital distribution technology.

Interview: Skylab Stephanie Hung, Group CMO explains how Skylab is empowering industrial IoT technologies.

Interview: Qorvo Eric Creviston, President Mobile Products explains how Qorvo optimises data connectivity for devices owned by ...

Interview: Kika Tony Ma, Head of Operations and Growth talks about Kika's customisable keyboard offering.

Interview: Telecel Global Nicolas Bourg and Laurent Foucher, NFS Founding Partners along with Aimable R. Mpore, CEO of ...

Interview: Fingerprint Cards Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards demonstrates their leadership in the field of ...

Interview: Quectel Wireless Solutions Patrick Qian, CEO explains how Quectel is helping its customers develop mobile IoT applications.

Interview: Fujian Helios Stanley Zou, General Manager of Fujian Helios talks about their range of 2G, 3G and ...

Interview: Dee

Interview: AGM Fidel Fang, Director of Marketing and Sales demonstrates AGM’s range of resilient and waterproof devices. Latest Stories

Interview: Blackview David Xu, CEO of Blackview talks about their range of smartphone devices. Latest Stories

Interview: Fon Alex Puregger, CEO of Fon explains how it has revolutionised internet access by turning home ... Latest Stories

Interview: ZTE Featuring Zhang Jianguo, Senior Vice President, President of Wireless Product Operation Division Latest Stories

Interview: Panasonic Europe Featuring Jan Kaempfer, Head of Marketing, Computer Product Solutions, Panasonic Europe and Brian Rowley, VP of ... Latest Stories

Interview: Coolpad Featuring Marija Randjelovic, Integrated Marketing Communications Manager for Coolpad Europe Latest Stories

Interview: EMC Featuring David Frattura, VP Technology, Office of the CTO. Ads

Interview: CIMA Featuring Juan Gomez, CEO of CIMA Group. Ads

Interview: Wipro Featuring Sriram TV, VP & BU Head of Telecom Network Services at Wipro Technologies. Ads