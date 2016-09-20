Video interviews - Mobile World Live

Why not discuss your new product release, deliver a message to your target audience, or simply discuss how your business is moving forward with a video interview at MWC Barcelona, MWC Shanghai or MWC Los Angeles? – you’ll be reaching the right audience. Our video interviews give your executives the perfect platform to express their vision and the ideal promotional platform to get that vision across the industry.
Watch our latest video interviews:
Chris Rivera, CTO, Syniverse sheds light on the advantages of blockchain and how it can ...
Partner Interview: Ribbon Communications
Bruce McClelland, CEO, Ribbon Communications reveals his plans and ambitions for the company going forward ...
Partner Interview: GSMA Advance
Vikram Raval, Senior Policy Director and Director of GSMA Advance, introduces GSMA’s new training programme ...
Partner Interview: Jazz Business
Mr.Ali Fahd, Head of B2B Marketing, Jazz Business discusses Pakistan’s opportunities for IoT development and ...
Arthur Lang, CEO International, talks about Singtel’s strategies to maintain its leadership throughout industry changes ...
Xiao Ming, President, Global Sales, talks about ZTE’s growth in the industry and its efforts ...
Michael Burdiek, CEO, CalAmp, provides an insight of the company’s portfolio of initiatives and discloses ...
Dan Rodriguez, Corporate Vice President Data Platforms Group, GM Network Platforms Group, Intel Corporation, reflects ...
Adrian Baschnonga, Global Telecoms Lead Analyst and Tom Loozen, Global Telecoms Leader, share EY’s current ...
Joe Fernandes, VP Cloud Platform Business Unit, discusses Red Hat’s moves to create and adapt ...
Partner Interview: Grammeenphone
Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, talks about Grameenphone’s efforts to progress in the IoT ...
Steve Martineau, Chief of Staff at GSMA discusses ways to tackle climate change in the ...
Chintan Fafadia, Senior Director – Product Management, PCTEL, introduces the company’s portfolio of solutions at ...
Parag Shah, Head of Amdocs Open Network, North America, discusses the company’s focus on helping ...
Fernando Llobregat Baena, Head of IoT Sales, talks about the way in which BICS is ...
Showfloor Interview: KORE Wireless
Romil Bahl, President & CEO, showcases the potential of IoT technology with KORE’s collaboration with ...
Showfloor Interview: Intracom Telecom
Ioannis Tenidis, Marketing Director of Wireless Network & Systems, Intracom Telecom, describes the vendor’s fixed ...
Showfloor Interview: Sym Technology
Sadat Chowdhury, VP of Sales, Sym Technology, describes Sym’s DRAN solutions as they launched their ...
Showfloor Interview: Region Authority Corporation
Shuayb Greenaway, Founder/CEO, Region Authority Corporation, discusses the company’s end-to-end field management platform during MWC19 ...
Kuntal Chowdhury discusses the company’s cloud-native solutions at MWC19 Los Angeles.
Showfloor Interview: Kore Wireless
Romil Bahl, President & CEO, highlights the company’s new solutions.
Huang Like, VP – Wireless Technology, explains how Viavi Solutions’ test instruments for 4G and ...
Partner Interview: Jianpeng Zhang, SVP, ZTE
Jianpeng Zhang, SVP of ZTE Corporation, explains how learnings from early 5G deployments can impact ...
On the showfloor at MWC19 Shanghai the company’s Mikael Schachne explains how the vendor is ...
Chris Johnson, VP of Nokia Enterprise, explains the company’s strategy in this market.
Thomas Eklund, VP Marketing & Strategy, explains how the company fits into the next-gen mobile ...
President Xu Ziyang gives an update on 5G development at the company.
Justin interviews Chris Houghton from Ericsson on the subject of 5G in North East Asia.
Partner Interview: Whale Cloud
Whale Cloud is a cloud computing technology company offering cloud, analytics and AI enabled solutions to telecom ...
Showfloor Interview: Casa Systems
Jerry Guo, CEO/President of Casa Systems, discusses converged solutions for wired and wireless operators.
Showfloor Interview: CloudMinds Technologies
Bill Huang, CEO of CloudMinds, introduces a new era of robots.
Jay Jayasimha introduces the company’s new MobiFin Elite 5.0 product.
Ilan Reingold explains the company’s vision as a designer of cellular IoT chipsets.
Rajat Dayal gives an overview of Comviva’s microfinance venture YABX.
Showfloor Interview: iconectiv
Peter Ford explains the benefits of the company’s TruOps Common Language solution.
Showfloor Interview: iconectiv
John J Haraburda discusses the company’s TruNumber Protect platform to help fight against fraud.
In today’s hyperconnected world, it’s all about ‘micromoments’. But how do you monetise these moments? ...
Stefano Cantarelli explains why the company’s cloud-native end-to-end offering is the right approach for 5G ...
Showfloor Interview: Accenture
Athina Kanioura gives an insight into how Accenture is helping its customers make the journey ...
Adrian Scrase provides an update on standards work for 5G, with a focus on security.
Showfloor Interview: Huawei – Wenbo Cai
Learn about Huawei’s AI strategy, its product offering and how it is helping operators improve ...
RAN analyst Stefan Pongratz provides an insight on the mobile infrastructure market, including an outlook ...
Rui Luis Aguiar explains the European technology platform for communications networks and services.
Eric Zhao Zhipeng outlines the company’s 5G progress, on show at MWC19 Barcelona.
Showfloor Interview: Comba Telecom
Annabel Huo explains the company’s focus in the 5G market.
Showfloor Interview: JMA Wireless
Todd Landry explains how the company is the first in the US to supply operators ...
Showfloor Interview: Wings Mobile Telecom
Maurizio Sorini showcases the company’s security services and its latest move into the cryptocurrency space.
CEO Ammar Aker provides an update on Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel) Group’s progress and success.
Mikael Schachne provides an update on latest company developments.
CEO Richard Ells unveils the company’s new smartphone at MWC19 as well as its new ...
Members of the 5GX Cast consortium of companies talk about how they are working together ...
Showfloor Interview: Brave Software
Brendan Eich, CEO & Co-Founder, Brave Software speaks to Mobile World Live about their open-source web ...
Showfloor Interview: Interop Technologies
Stephen J. Zitnik, EVP & CTO, Interop Technologies, takes time out during MWC19 to talk ...
Chief Products and Marketing Officer, Loukas Tzitzis, chats with Mobile World Live about their focus on ...
President, Reliance Jio, Mathew Oommen, explains how the company is focused on the people of ...
CEO Zoran Vasiljev speaks to Mobile World Live about its new end to end monetisation platform.
Nasser S. AllNaser, STC Group, CEO, speaks about digitization, accelerating core performance, and expansion.
Interview with Sameh Yamany, Chief Technology Officer, Viavi Solutions.
Interview with Andreas Thiel, Head of Product Centers, Co-founder, u-blox.
Showfloor Interview: Goodix Technology
Senior Marketing Director, Goodix Technology, Wei Tong, speaks to Mobile World Live about their display fingerprint ...
Showfloor Interview: Ribbon Communications
Chief Technology Officer, Ribbon Communications, Kevin Riley speaks on monetization based on analytics.
Interview: Telefonica at M360 Latin America
Luis Delamer from Telefonica Argentina talks to Mobile World Live about key issues facing the ...
Interview: Ericsson – the path to 5G
At the GSMA’s Mobile 360 Latin America event, Julio San Martin from Ericsson talks to ...
Interview: Ericsson – supporting the mobile data boom
At the GSMA’s Mobile 360 MENA event Ericsson’s Chafic Traboulsi outlines the rationale behind the ...
Interview: Huawei – the 5G promise
At the GSMA’s Mobile 360 MENA event Huawei’s Mohamed Madkour tells Mobile World Live why ...
Shekar Ayyar, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development – GM of Telco Group, ...
Feature: Building the Future Telco
Tata Communications Transformation Services (TCTS) and partners Boingo, Cisco, GSMA and Parallel Wireless analyse the challenges ahead ...
VP of Product Management Russ Ernst speaks about the company’s suite of certified software solutions around ...
Steven Sprague, CEO, showcases the company’s Dual-Root technology at Mobile World Congress Americas 2018.
Patrick Lau, Vice President of Strategic Development, speaks about the company’s customer-centric end to end ...
BICS’ VP of Mobility & IoT Business, Mikael Schachne, speaks to Mobile World Live about the ...
Kumardev Chatterjee, Founder and CEO of Unmanned Life, speaks to Mobile World Live about its platform ...
CEO Dario Calogero explains the strategy behind enterprise platform vendor Kaleyra.
Interview: Sequans Communications
Georges Karam, President and CEO of Sequans Communications, speaks with Mobile World Live about its global ...
Michelle Wroan, Partner, Media Industry Leader, KPMG, explains how the ultimate release of 5G will help ...
At Mobile 360 Africa, Stephen Chege, director of corporate affairs at Safaricom, talked to Mobile ...
Richard Dodds, VP of strategic partnerships, outlines trends in the enterprise communications space – in particular, conversational commerce – ...
At Mobile 360 Africa, Bassim Haidar, Founder & CEO, talked about Channel VAS and its ...
Interview: Huawei’s vision on 5G applications – Wireless X Labs, Cloud VR
Fupeng Zhang, VP of Marketing Operations, outlines the company’s progress with its Wireless X Labs ...
Renato Andrade, Board Member, discusses some of the requirements for mobile financial services to be implemented within ...
Michael Svendsen, Chief Sales Officer of the Danish based adtech company Calldorado, speaks to Mobile ...
Jan Haglund, Head of R&D and Portfolio – Business Area Digital Services, showcases Ericsson’s offering at Mobile ...
Zoran Visiljev, Chief Executive Officer of Apigate, speaks to Mobile World Live during Mobile World ...
Xianglong Huang, Deputy General Manager & CTO of ZTEsoft, talks to Mobile World Live about the ...
Ericsson showcases its exhibition presence at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 and outlines the 5G opportunity.
The CTO of Chinese cloud and IoT player Sunsea AIoT outlines the company’s strategy during ...
Mapbox CEO Eric Gundersen speaks to Mobile World Live about how their SDK works with apps that stream ...
Paul Hanna, Vice President of Global Marketing at Casa Systems, announces the debut of the company’s 5G core ...
Eric Creviston, President of the Mobile Products Group at Qorvo, speaks with Mobile World Live about how ...
PJ Hough, Chief Product Officer of CITRIX, talks to the Mobile World Live team about ...
Mazen Chmaytelli, president of MulteFire Alliance & Senior Director of Business Development of Qualcomm Technologies, ...
Interview: Ribbon Communications
Founder of the Kandy platform, David Walsh takes time during Mobile World Congress 2018 to discuss ...
Interview: Vestel Ventures – Verisun Technologies
Sadullah Uzun, CEO of Verisun, and Mustafa Eren, CMO, took time during MWC18 to speak ...
President and CEO of Allot Communications, Erez Antebi, explains the vendor’s deep packet inspection and ...
Comprion GmbH’s Director of Marketing sits down to speak with Mobile World Live about eSIM during ...
Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO of Mahindra Comviva, speaks to Mobile World Live about celebrating ten years ...
Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Senior Business Development Executive, speaks during Mobile World Congress 2018 about Kontron’s ...
Michael Keyhl, Founder & CEO of Opticom GmbH, talks to Mobile World Live about their ...
Brian Shepherd, EVP & Group President of CSG, talks about the company’s efforts in helping clients ...
Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards, speaks to Mobile World Live about Fingerprint ...
Dave Reynolds, Director of the Board for Xpertnest, Co-Founder and Director of the Board Chintan ...
Interview: Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd, CEO, David Zhang
CEO David Zhang takes a few moments during MWC18 to speak to the Mobile World ...
Interview: JMA Wireless, Todd Landry, Corporate Vice President Product and Market Strategy
JMA Wireless Vice President of Product and Market Strategy sits down with MWL TV to ...
Interview: EVP Digital Payment Products, Mastercard – James Anderson
James Anderson, Executive Vice President of Digital Payment Products at MasterCard, announces the launch of ...
Catharina Eklof, Senior Vice President of Retail & Commerce at Mastercard, takes a moment to ...
Interview: Radisys President and CEO, Brian Bronson
Radisys President & CEO Brian Bronson speaks about the company at MWC18
Interview: Lisa Lai, Laipac Technology Inc
Executive Assistant and UI Designer Lisa Lai speaks at MWC18 about Laipac Technology Inc’s latest smartwatch ...
Interview: Corporate Vice President ERS Sales and Head of IoT Works, Sukamal Banerjee
Watch this interview on the Mobile World Congress Show floor with Corporate Vice President of ...
At Mobile World Congress Americas, Jerry Guo, CEO of Casa Systems, talked about the company’s work to ...
At Mobile World Congress Americas, cloud communication platform MessageBird turned heads on the showfloor with ...
Ann Hatchell, head of open network marketing, was at Mobile World Congress Americas to tell ...
At Mobile World Congress Americas Christina Richards, VP of global marketing, outlines the company’s unique ...
At Mobile World Congress Americas 2017, Laipac Technology’s Lisa Lai demos the company’s new LooK ...
At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, Richard Dodds, VP of Strategic Partnerships at MessageBird, provided ...
At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017 Ilan Shaki, Business Head, Amdocs Intelligent Operations, discussed the key ...
At the recent Mobile World Congress Shanghai, China’s ZTE showcased its leading technology innovations and ...
Chris Houghton, president of the vendor’s North East Asia division, explains the company’s 5G vision ...
Interview: ZTE leads 5G innovation
EVP and CTO Xu Huijun highlights some of the innovations being showcased by ZTE at ...
Jerry Guo, President and CEO of Casa Systems talks about the recent launch of its ...
Antony Edwards, CTO of TestPlant explains how testing mobile applications optimises user experience and ultimately ...
Ben Patullo, CTO of Sunwave Solutions talks about its recent focus on digital distribution technology.
Stephanie Hung, Group CMO explains how Skylab is empowering industrial IoT technologies.
Eric Creviston, President Mobile Products explains how Qorvo optimises data connectivity for devices owned by ...
Tony Ma, Head of Operations and Growth talks about Kika’s customisable keyboard offering.
Nicolas Bourg and Laurent Foucher, NFS Founding Partners along with Aimable R. Mpore, CEO of ...
Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards demonstrates their leadership in the field of ...
Interview: Quectel Wireless Solutions
Patrick Qian, CEO explains how Quectel is helping its customers develop mobile IoT applications.
Stanley Zou, General Manager of Fujian Helios talks about their range of 2G, 3G and ...
Pascal de Mul, Chief Partnership Officer for Deezer explains how it makes its extensive catalogue ...
Fidel Fang, Director of Marketing and Sales demonstrates AGM’s range of resilient and waterproof devices.
Interview: Huawei – All Cloud Networks to Support 5G
Libin Dai, Director in Huawei’s Network Transformation Department talks about how networks need to adapt ...
Interview: E&L Communications Co., Ltd.
Eric Yu, Vice President, explains the benefits of its lightweight device range.
Interview: Huawei – Agile Digital Operations
Gordon Rawling, Vice President Marketing in Huawei’s Carrier Software Business Unit looks at the dynamics ...
David Xu, CEO of Blackview talks about their range of smartphone devices.
Alex Puregger, CEO of Fon explains how it has revolutionised internet access by turning home ...
Interview: Huawei – Reshaping B2B Together Through Cloud Services
Paul Michael Scanlan, CTO, Carrier Business Group talks about how Digital Transformation causes disruption resulting ...
Interview: Huawei – Maximizing Network Value
Dr. Mohamed Madkour, Huawei’s Vice President Global Wireless Network Marketing talks about the massive opportunity ...
Interview: Huawei – Making Video a Business Success
Huawei’s Xing Jiang, VP of Business and Network Consulting Department, speaks on “Making Video a Business ...
Featuring Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO.
Featuring Zhang Jianguo, Senior Vice President, President of Wireless Product Operation Division
Featuring Malik Khalfi and Anthony Notos
Featuring Jan Kaempfer, Head of Marketing, Computer Product Solutions, Panasonic Europe and Brian Rowley, VP of ...
Featuring Marija Randjelovic, Integrated Marketing Communications Manager for Coolpad Europe
Featuring Jim Hunter, Chief Scientist and Technology Evangelist
Featuring COO David Carvalho.
Featuring Karl Triebes, CTO, F5
Featuring Leon Williams, CEO, BTC.
Featuring David Frattura, VP Technology, Office of the CTO.
Featuring Juan Gomez, CEO of CIMA Group.
Featuring Edward Derksen, CEO, MAED Technology.
Featuring Sriram TV, VP & BU Head of Telecom Network Services at Wipro Technologies.
Featuring Opticom’s CEO Michael Keyhl.
Featuring XURA’s CMO & EVP, JF Sullivan.
Featuring the company’s Sven Freudenfeld, responsible for Business Development at Kontron’s Telecom and Cloud Infrastructure ...