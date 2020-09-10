AT&T calls in smart speaker - Mobile World Live

AT&T teamed with Amazon to become the first operator in the US to enable customers to make and receive calls on Alexa-enabled devices using their mobile number.

Post-paid AT&T customers can link their number to a compatible Amazon Echo device and use Alexa to call contacts by name, dial numbers, hang up or reject calls with voice commands. Users can limit incoming calls by activating do not disturb or away modes.

Amazon noted on its website the function works even when a user’s phone is switched off. Brian Oliver, director of Alexa communication, stated it was a “big step forward” in the voice system’s capabilities.

The feature uses AT&T’s NumberSync technology, which allows customers to use the same phone number on tablets, wearables and other connected devices.

Amazon has long offered communication between Alexa devices and enabled outbound calling to a handful of countries in 2017, but inbound capabilities were previously limited to its Echo Connect.