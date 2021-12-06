Twitter chief Agrawal reshuffles top brass

Parag Agrawal shook up the management level of Twitter in his first week as CEO, focusing on boosting accountability, speed and efficiency across its operations.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Twitter announced Agrawal (pictured) opted to shift the company’s structure to a new model and terminate certain roles beginning in early 2022.

As part of the changes, Agrawal introduced general manager positions for head of consumer product Kayvon Beykpour; revenue product lead Bruce Falck; and Nick Caldwell, VP of engineering.

Twitter’s head of design and research Dantley Davis and engineering lead Michael Montano will step down from 31 December, though will remain advisers until the end of Q1 2022.

And senior director of strategy and operations Lindsey Iannucci is shifted to chief of staff and VP of operations, a move Twitter told the SEC would help Agrawal strengthen “operations across the leadership team and the company”.