Deliveroo plots expansion after raising $385M

Deliveroo, maker of a food delivery app, raised $385 million in new funding and is now valued at over $2 billion dollars.

The company claimed “this is one of the single largest foreign investments into the UK in recent years”, adding the funding will allow it to invest in three priority growth areas.

Its first priority is rapid growth of its Editions programme: it will open delivery-only kitchens to help partners expand without any of the traditional upfront costs, while increasing food selection for customers and optimising delivery times.

Deliveroo’s second priority covers expansion into more cities and countries (it’s currently in 150 cities across 12 countries) and its third focuses on growing its technology team to improve real time logistics algorithms and artificial intelligence systems.

Business Insider recently reported Deliveroo grew “hugely” in 2016, with revenue up 611 per cent to £129 million ($174 million), although its losses were up by 300 per cent to also hit £129 million.

The funding round was was led by T Rowe Price Associates and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Existing investors DST Global, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, and Accel Partners are also making follow on investments.