English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Deliveroo plots expansion after raising $385M

25 SEP 2017

Deliveroo, maker of a food delivery app, raised $385 million in new funding and is now valued at over $2 billion dollars.

The company claimed “this is one of the single largest foreign investments into the UK in recent years”, adding the funding will allow it to invest in three priority growth areas.

Its first priority is rapid growth of its Editions programme: it will open delivery-only kitchens to help partners expand without any of the traditional upfront costs, while increasing food selection for customers and optimising delivery times.

Deliveroo’s second priority covers expansion into more cities and countries (it’s currently in 150 cities across 12 countries) and its third focuses on growing its technology team to improve real time logistics algorithms and artificial intelligence systems.

Business Insider recently reported Deliveroo grew “hugely” in 2016, with revenue up 611 per cent to £129 million ($174 million), although its losses were up by 300 per cent to also hit £129 million.

The funding round was was led by T Rowe Price Associates and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Existing investors DST Global, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, and Accel Partners are also making follow on investments.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Deliveroo adds funding

Deliveroo raises $100M, launches in 5 more cities
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association