Mobile World Live, the Official Broadcast Media Partner of the GSMA, will livestream MWC Los Angeles keynotes and select sessions during the event direct to this page.

Below we will also publish daily video highlight features, keynote replays and extensive news coverage from MWC Los Angeles 2021.

**Please note that all agenda items listed below reflect local Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), but will appear in your local time zone when you add to your calendar.**

TUESDAY

26 OCTOBER TUE

26 OCT WEDNESDAY

27 OCTOBER WED

27 OCT 8:30 am Accelerating 5G Solutions Through Global Carrier Collaboration 8:30 am - 9:30 am 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) promise to revolutionize the way we live, work, and play. The 5G Future Forum (5GFF) was established in 2020 by América Móvil, KT Corp., Rogers, Telstra, Verizon, and Vodafone to help advance that promise. 5GFF has worked to accelerate the adoption and development of a global and interoperable MEC ecosystem. This session will discuss how enterprises can benefit from MEC and how members are collaborating to develop an interoperable, global MEC ecosystem. Featured Speakers: Janine Grasso, VP, Business Development, Verizon (Moderator)

(Moderator) Luciano Ramos, SVP Network Development, Planning & Engineering, Rogers

John Nitti, SVP, Strategy, New Business, and Partner Development, Verizon

Mark Allinson, Strategy and Development Director, Vodafone Business, Vodafone

Sunay Tripathi, Director & Head of Product, Telco & Enterprise Edge, Google Cloud, Google 10:00 am Keynote 1: Connected Impact 10:00 am - 11:30 am There is no better industry to be part of today, than mobile. Its technology has created waves of services and applications that universally transformed the way people live, work, play and communicate. As the world spends more time embracing technology, mobile remains an important driver of innovation. We are now at a pivotal point – the relationship between industries is changing and in doing so enabling mobile operators to diversify their offerings. It is time to take learnings acquired across a tumultuous year and prepare for a brighter and more connected future. Featured Speakers: Stephanie Lynch-Habib, CMO, GSMA (Moderator)

(Moderator) David Christopher, EVP & GM, Partnerships & 5G Ecosystem Development, AT&T

Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

Meredith Attwell Baker, President & CEO, CTIA

Neville Ray, President, Technology, T-Mobile

Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business

Tareq Amin, CEO, Rakuten Symphony 1:30 pm Redefining Mobile Connectivity 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm In a 5G era, consumers expect a seamless connectivity experience whether they’re outside or in the home. Despite the challenges of Covid-19, expectations remain high as 5G commercialisation is well underway. Network service providers have a great opportunity to gain competitive advantage as technology continues to transform our world in ground-breaking ways; delivering high speeds, supporting huge bandwidth and reducing latency. As operators continue to scale their 5G networks and services, a key question remains; how and where can 5G reach its true potential? Featured Speakers: Andrew Walker, Senior MD, Communications & Media Global Industry Lead, Accenture (Moderator)

(Moderator) Caroline Chan, VP, Network and Edge Group General Manager, Network Business Incubator Division, Intel Corporation

James Kimery, VP, Product Management, Spirent Communications

Maryam Rofougaran, CEO, Movandi

Mo Katibeh, SVP, Network Infrastructure, AT&T

Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP, New Ventures & Innovation, NTT Global 3:00 pm Powering the Next Generation of 5G 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm By the end of 2021, 5G networks will cover a fifth of the global population. An impressive number that shows the minimal impact Covid has had on 5G momentum where in some instances, it has resulted in operators speeding up their network rollouts. As growth continues, how can carriers ensure their networks, architecture and performance keep pace whilst remaining cost effective? Exploring the impact and role of Open-RAN, network slicing and mmWave technologies, this session will examine the benefits of a converged network platform to deliver the full range of 5G services. Featured Speakers: Jefferson Wang, Global 5G Lead, Accenture (Moderator)

(Moderator) Don McGuire, CMO, Qualcomm

Harpinder Matharu, Senior Director Technical Marketing, Xilinx

Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS

Lee Klarich, EVP & Chief Product Officer, Palo Alto Networks

Natasha Tamaskar, Head of Global Marketing & Sales Enablement, Radisys

Taher Behbehani, Chief Revenue Officer, Movandi 4:30 pm New Age of Automation 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm As automation and machine-to-machine traffic increases, networks are needing to support rising bandwidth and latency requirements from new applications. 5G networks are providing carriers and other industries such as manufacturing, the opportunity to take advantage of the benefits technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things can deliver. Private networks, Mobile Edge Computing and Cloud are providing the necessary network agility and in doing so, open new revenue streams for carriers. This session will cover the current and future use cases that could benefit. Featured Speakers: Johanne Lemay, Co-President, LYA (Moderator)

(Moderator) Ian Hood, Chief Strategist, Global Service Providers and Emerging Industries, Red Hat

Murali Gandluru, VP, Strategy, IBM

Ray Dolan, CEO & Chairman, Cohere Technologies

Sanjay Mewada, Worldwide Marketing Leader, Azure for Operators, Microsoft

Todd Landry, VP, Product & Marketing Strategy, JMA Wireless 10:00 am Keynote 2: Connect Everything 10:00 am - 11:30 am The evolution of IoT and 5G has seen the boundaries of technology expand to create the biggest innovation platform ever. With use cases for digitalisation creating business opportunities across all sectors, technology is driving the world into a new direction and to a more connected future. From advancements in sports entertainment, stadiums and robotics, this truly is an exciting phase of technological evolution. And it begins here. Featured Speakers: Laxmi Akkaraju, SVP Strategy, Cognite (Moderator)

(Moderator) Erik Greupner, CEO, San Diego Padres

Gillian Zucker, President, LA Clippers

Mike Finley, CEO, Boingo

Mike Pollitt, CSO, Boston Dynamics

Rob High, CTO, IBM 1:30 pm Building the Cloud 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm As 5G continues to gain traction, mobile carriers are exploring the benefits of a virtualized cloud-based network to improve flexibility and speed for go-to services into new markets. Only by bringing data, applications and cloud closer to the user, can carriers realise the insights needed to drive better business decisions and customer experiences. This session will walk through the costs, savings and revenue potential that result when a telco makes its home in the cloud. Featured Speakers: Curt Jacobsen, Partner, McKinsey (Moderator)

(Moderator) Chivas Nambiar, Director, AWS

Ian Hood, Chief Strategist, Global Service Providers and Emerging Industries, Red Hat

Jeff Miller, CEO, Synchronoss

Rajesh Gadiyar, VP & GM, Intel

Sanjay Uppal, SVP & GM, VeloCloud BU, VMware 3:00 pm Gaining an Edge 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm Edge is the new centre of innovation, from in the public cloud, to in the device, to in the enterprise. Everyone has an edge story and with the right partnerships and a careful mix of edge computing and cloud, new products and services can be launched in an iterative fashion, keeping in sync with evolving customer demands. This session will bring leaders together to address the Industry 4.0 opportunity and related use cases. Featured Speakers: Curt Jacobsen, Partner, McKinsey (Moderator)

(Moderator) Benjamin Brillat, Senior Technical Staff Member & Chief Architect, Kyndryl

Jason Georgi, Global Field CTO, Palo Alto Networks

Juho Sarvikas, VP & President, North America, Qualcomm

Nantana Minale, Senior Director, Engineering, Boingo Wireless

Sree Koratala, VP Mobile Security, Palo Alto Networks 4:30 pm Accelerating the Adoption of Cloud 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm Carriers have an opportunity to revolutionise both business and networks with cloud. Key challenges in areas such as security and cost still need to be overcome when adopting cloud but the importance, if done right, can deliver huge benefits for the telco industry. The road to a hybrid or cloud-native world is crucial when put into context of how the connected industry is being reshaped, and this session will focus on sharing best practice and open communication between Telco’s and cloud-computing service providers. Featured Speakers: Curt Jacobsen, Partner, McKinsey (Moderator)

(Moderator) Alex Quach, VP, Data Platforms Group, Intel

Ashwin Moranganti, Partner PM, 5G Strategy, Affirmed Networks, a Microsoft Company

Robert Gazda, Senior Director, Wireless & Networking, InterDigital

