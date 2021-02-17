 MWC SHANGHAI 2021 - Mobile World Live
View our extensive coverage from MWC Shanghai 2021

Below is Mobile World Live‘s daily news coverage from MWC21 Shanghai – one of the world’s first in-person tech events since Covid-19.

News content

Huawei stakes claim to half of global 5G networks

Ryan Ding, president of Huawei’s Carrier Business Group, claimed the company built more than half ...

Asia 19 Feb 2021

Blog: MWC Shanghai to provide China 5G showcase, Barcelona blueprint

MWC Shanghai will be one of the first major industry events with an in-person element ...

Blog 17 Feb 2021

Videos

Partner Interview: ZTE

Summer Chen, General Manager of Branding & Communication, reveals the innovations ZTE will highlight at ...

MWCS21 Videos 22 Feb 2021

Partner Interview: ZTE

Xu Ziyang, CEO, highlights ZTE’s priorities for 2021 and where the company expects operators to ...

MWCS21 Videos 22 Feb 2021

Partner Interview: ZTE

Xiao Ming, President of ZTE’s Overseas Operations, reviews the company’s progress in 2020 and expectations ...

MWCS21 Videos 22 Feb 2021

Partner Interview: Ericsson

Dr. Sinisa Krajnovic, EVP and Head of Digital Services, Ericsson North East Asia, discusses the ...

MWCS21 Videos 22 Feb 2021

