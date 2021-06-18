 MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona - What's On - Mobile World Live
HomeMWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On

MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona – What’s On

MWC21 Barcelona 
Below is the broadcast schedule for Mobile World Live’s coverage of MWC21 including keynote sessions, interviews, showfloor features, special feature-length reports on the industry’s top companies, the GLOMO Awards ceremony and more. Click the ‘Add to Calendar’ button to set a reminder to join.


Visit our homepage June 28-July 1 for live coverage of the event from our broadcast studio in Barcelona.


*NOTE: All times listed below are in Central European Time, but will reflect your local time when added to your calendar. 



        

			

                MONDAY
28 JUNE
            

			

                MON
28 JUN
            

            

                TUESDAY
29 JUNE
            

			

                TUE
29 JUN
            

            

                WEDNESDAY
30 JUNE
            

			

                WED
30 JUN
            

        

    
        

        
            

                

                    8:45 am
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: Ben Wood, Chief Analyst, CCS Insight

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
8:45 am - 8:50 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    9:15 am
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: Paolo Pescatore, Tech, Media & Telco Analyst, PP Foresight

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:15 am - 9:20 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    9:30 am
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote 1: Our Connected World

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:30 am - 11:00 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
    

  • Mats Granryd, Director-General, GSMA
    • 

  • Stephane Richard, CEO, Orange
    • 

  • Yang Jie, Chairman, China Mobile
    • 

  • Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone
    • 

  • José María Álvarez-Pallete López, CEO, Telefonica
    • 

  • Timotheus Höttges, CEO, Deutsche Telekom
    • 




                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Stand Tour & Interview: Eugina Jordan, VP Marketing, Parallel Wireless

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:00 am - 11:10 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:15 am
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:15 am - 11:20 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:25 am
                

                

                    

                        
Analysis: Keynote 1

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:25 am - 11:30 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:35 am
                

                

                    

                        
Preview: Keynote 2

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:35 am - 11:45 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:45 am
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote 2: Future is Digital

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:45 am - 1:15 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            
    

  • Hans Vestberg, CEO, and Rima Qureshi, CSO, Verizon
    • 

  • Adam Selipsky, CEO, AWS, fireside chat with Stephanie Lynch-Habib, CMO, GSMA
    • 

  • Sarah Wilkinson, CEO, NHS Digital, fireside chat with Stephanie Lynch-Habib, CMO, GSMA
    • 

  • Cristiano Amon, CEO, Qualcomm
    • 

  • Eugene Kaspersky, CEO, Kaspersky
    • 




                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    1:15 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Analysis: Keynote 2

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
1:15 pm - 1:20 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    1:50 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: Diversity4Tech

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
1:50 pm - 2:00 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    4:00 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Daily News

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
4:00 pm - 4:10 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    4:20 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: 4YFN

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
4:20 pm - 4:30 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    4:35 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: Marc Halbfinger, CEO, PCCW Global

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
4:35 pm - 4:45 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    4:50 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Preview: Keynote 3

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
4:50 pm - 4:55 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    5:00 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote 3: Networks for Change

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            
    

  • Arvind Krishna, CEO, IBM
    • 

  • Xu Ziyang, Executive Director & President, ZTE
    • 

  • Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture
    • 

  • Caroline Casey, Founder & Creator, The Valuable 500
    • 

  • Anne Boden, Founder & CEO, Starling Bank
    • 

  • Nik Storonsky, Founder & CEO, Revolut
    • 




                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    6:35 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Analysis: Keynote 3

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
6:35 pm - 6:40 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:20 am
                

                

                    

                        
Preview: Keynote 4

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:20 am - 9:25 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    9:30 am
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote 4: Connected Impact

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:30 am - 11:00 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
    

  • Ryan Ding, President of Carrier BG, Huawei
    • 

  • Raffaele Annecchino, President and CEO, ViacomCBS Networks International
    • 

  • Danielle Royston, CEO, TelcoDR
    • 

  • Mathew Oommen, CEO, Reliance Jio
    • 




                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Analysis: Keynote 4

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:00 am - 11:05 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:15 am
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: Shaun Collins, Head Judge, GLOMO Awards (Executive Chairman, CCS Insight)

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:15 am - 11:20 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    12:00 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: Stephanie Lynch-Habib, CMO, GSMA

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
12:00 pm - 12:05 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    4:00 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Daily News

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
4:00 pm - 4:10 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    5:30 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote: Elon Musk

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
5:30 pm - 6:00 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:20 am
                

                

                    

                        
Preview: Keynote 5

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:20 am - 9:25 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    9:30 am
                

                

                    

                        
Keynote 5: NexTech

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:30 am - 11:00 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
    

  • Ana Maiques, CEO & Founder, Neuroelectrics
    • 

  • Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Director General, AMPT
    • 

  • Rod Menchaca, CEO, AIS and Dr. Antonio  de Lacy, Chief of Gastrointestinal Surgery Department Hospital Clínic, Barcelona
    • 




                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Analysis: Keynote 5

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:00 am - 11:05 am

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    12:00 pm
                

                

                    

                        
GLOMO Awards

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    3:50 pm
                

                

                    

                        
Interview: John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
3:50 pm - 4:00 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            

                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    


                        
                    

                                        

                         


















    
