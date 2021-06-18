MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona - What's On - Mobile World Live

Below is the broadcast schedule for Mobile World Live’s coverage of MWC21 including keynote sessions, interviews, showfloor features, special feature-length reports on the industry’s top companies, the GLOMO Awards ceremony and more. Click the ‘Add to Calendar’ button to set a reminder to join.
Visit our homepage June 28-July 1 for live coverage of the event from our broadcast studio in Barcelona.
*NOTE: All times listed below are in Central European Time, but will reflect your local time when added to your calendar.
Interview: Ben Wood, Chief Analyst, CCS Insight
8:45 am - 8:50 am
Interview: Paolo Pescatore, Tech, Media & Telco Analyst, PP Foresight
9:15 am - 9:20 am
Keynote 1: Our Connected World
9:30 am - 11:00 am
Stand Tour & Interview: Eugina Jordan, VP Marketing, Parallel Wireless
11:00 am - 11:10 am
Interview: Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
11:15 am - 11:20 am
Analysis: Keynote 1
11:25 am - 11:30 am
Preview: Keynote 2
11:35 am - 11:45 am
Keynote 2: Future is Digital
11:45 am - 1:15 pm
Analysis: Keynote 2
1:15 pm - 1:20 pm
Interview: Diversity4Tech
1:50 pm - 2:00 pm
Daily News
4:00 pm - 4:10 pm
Interview: 4YFN
4:20 pm - 4:30 pm
Interview: Marc Halbfinger, CEO, PCCW Global
4:35 pm - 4:45 am
Preview: Keynote 3
4:50 pm - 4:55 pm
Keynote 3: Networks for Change
5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Analysis: Keynote 3
6:35 pm - 6:40 pm
Preview: Keynote 4
9:20 am - 9:25 am
Keynote 4: Connected Impact
9:30 am - 11:00 am
Analysis: Keynote 4
11:00 am - 11:05 am
Interview: Shaun Collins, Head Judge, GLOMO Awards (Executive Chairman, CCS Insight)
11:15 am - 11:20 am
Interview: Stephanie Lynch-Habib, CMO, GSMA
12:00 pm - 12:05 pm
Daily News
4:00 pm - 4:10 pm
Keynote: Elon Musk
5:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Preview: Keynote 5
9:20 am - 9:25 am
Keynote 5: NexTech
9:30 am - 11:00 am
Analysis: Keynote 5
11:00 am - 11:05 am
GLOMO Awards
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Interview: John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA
3:50 pm - 4:00 pm