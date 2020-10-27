MBBF20 - Event Page - Mobile World Live

All times are in CET (Central European Time)
5G for Good, Innovate for New Value
9:00 am - 9:20 am
Ken Hu, Deputy Chairman, Huawei
5G for a Better Future
9:20 am - 9:40 am
Regulator
Openness and Cooperation Build a Booming 5G Industry
9:40 am - 10:00 am
Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA
Case sharing: Building High Quality 5G Networks to Transform Industries in China
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Mobile Operator
Case sharing: New Applications and Technological Upgrades Empowered by 5G
11:00 am - 11:20 am
Mobile Operator
5G Inspiring New Value, Accelerate Digital Transformation
11:20 am - 11:40 am
Denis Depoux, Global Managing Director, Roland Berger
Maximum wireless network value for a golden decade of 5G
11:40 am - 12:00 pm
Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board President of the Carrier BG, Huawei
Define 5.5G: Pioneer Future Mobile Networks
9:00 am - 9:20 am
David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the Investment Review Board, Huawei
Directions of Future Network Development
9:20 am - 9:40 am
Mobile Operator
Case sharing: 5G Network Construction and Development in the Middle East
9:40 am - 10:00 am
Mobile Operator
Case sharing: 5G Accelerates Digital Transformation of Enterprises in Europe
10:00 am - 10:20 am
Mobile Operator
Case sharing: Digital Transformation in the Post Pandemic Era in Middle East
10:20 am - 10:40 am
Mobile Operator
Case Sharing: 5G Accelerates Digital Transformation in Philippines
10:40 am - 11:00 am
Mobile Operator
Case Sharing: 5G Innovations for Industry and Society in Norway
11:00 am - 11:20 am
Patrick Waldemar, Vice President Telenor Group, Research Telenor Group
Panel Discussion: Global 5G City Innovations
11:20 am - 12:00 pm
Representatives from mobile Operators and application
MBB 2025
12:00 pm - 12:20 pm
Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei, Wireless Network Solution, Huawei