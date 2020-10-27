 MBBF20 - Event Page - Mobile World Live
HomeMBBF20 – Event Page

MBBF20 – Event Page

All times are in CET (Central European Time)



        

			

                THURSDAY
12 NOVEMBER
            

			

                THUR
12 NOW
            

            

                FRIDAY
13 NOVEMBER
            

			

                FRI
13 NOV
            

        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
5G for Good, Innovate for New Value

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:00 am - 9:20 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Ken Hu, Deputy Chairman, Huawei



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    9:20 am
                

                

                    

                        
5G for a Better Future

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:20 am - 9:40 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Regulator



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    9:40 am
                

                

                    

                        
Openness and Cooperation Build a Booming 5G Industry

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:40 am - 10:00 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mats Granryd, Director General, GSMA



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    10:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Case sharing: Building High Quality 5G Networks to Transform Industries in China

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
10:00 am - 11:00 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mobile Operator



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Case sharing: New Applications and Technological Upgrades Empowered by 5G

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:00 am - 11:20 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mobile Operator



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:20 am
                

                

                    

                        
5G Inspiring New Value, Accelerate Digital Transformation

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:20 am - 11:40 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Denis Depoux, Global Managing Director, Roland Berger



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:40 am
                

                

                    

                        
Maximum wireless network value for a golden decade of 5G

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:40 am - 12:00 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            
Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board President of the Carrier BG, Huawei



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    
        

        
            

                

                    9:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Define 5.5G: Pioneer Future Mobile Networks

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:00 am - 9:20 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the Investment Review Board, Huawei



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    9:20 am
                

                

                    

                        
Directions of Future Network Development

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:20 am - 9:40 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mobile Operator



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    9:40 am
                

                

                    

                        
Case sharing: 5G Network Construction and Development in the Middle East

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
9:40 am - 10:00 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mobile Operator



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    10:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Case sharing: 5G Accelerates Digital Transformation of Enterprises in Europe

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
10:00 am - 10:20 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mobile Operator



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    10:20 am
                

                

                    

                        
Case sharing: Digital Transformation in the Post Pandemic Era in Middle East

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
10:20 am - 10:40 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mobile Operator



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    10:40 am
                

                

                    

                        
Case Sharing: 5G Accelerates Digital Transformation in Philippines

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
10:40 am - 11:00 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Mobile Operator



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:00 am
                

                

                    

                        
Case Sharing: 5G Innovations for Industry and Society in Norway

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:00 am - 11:20 am

                    

                    

                        

                            
Patrick Waldemar, Vice President Telenor Group, Research Telenor Group



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    11:20 am
                

                

                    

                        
Panel Discussion: Global 5G City Innovations

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
11:20 am - 12:00 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            
Representatives from mobile Operators and application



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
            

                

                    12:00 pm
                

                

                    

                        
MBB 2025

                        
            

              
              
              
              
              
              
              
            

        
                        
12:00 pm - 12:20 pm

                    

                    

                        

                            
Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei, Wireless Network Solution, Huawei



                        
		
								
                        

							

                        

						

                            

								

						

                        

                    

                

            

        
        

    


                        
                    
              
                                
                
                
                
 
        
 

                

                

                

                        
