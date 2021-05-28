 ZTE’s TECS Rated as Leader by GlobalData - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE’s TECS Rated as Leader by GlobalData

28 MAY 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its Tulip Elastic Cloud System (TECS) has been rated as Leader by GlobalData, a global data analytics and consulting company, in its latest report “NFVI Competitive Landscape Assessment” published in April 2021.

GlobalData has evaluated NFVI solutions across six key dimensions: architecture, carrier- grade function, management, momentum, performance and professional service. ZTE’s TECS has ticked all the boxes and received highest ratings on all the key dimensions.

ZTE’s TECS was previously named as Leader in 2020 in the metrics of architecture, carrier-grade function, momentum and performance. With the latest update, its professional services and management capability have improved to earn Leader ranking, thus enabling TECS to achieve top ratings in all key areas.

GlobalData’s assessment recognized the TECS dual-core cloud platform (container, virtual machine and bare metal) and its innovation in 5G, MEC and digital technology. ZTE’s TECS provides unified deployment and management capabilities and introduces the Open Virtual Network (OVN), enabling lightweight network construction. Leveraging acceleration hardware such as NEO and SmartNICs, TECS effectively improves the system performance. The product also supports on-demand customization and is compatible with various hardware products, to flexibly address different MEC scenarios.

In addition, ZTE provides full-scenario automated toolkits, including iDevise, Daisy, Inspector, and Net Insight, to implement an automatic closed loop from planning, design, installation, deployment, health check, to monitoring and management, thus improving the efficiency of O&M and user experience.

With the development of 5G and MEC, multi-scenario applications are boosting,  raising high requirements for automatic management. ZTE is further utilizing its professional advantages to satisfy such requirements.

Committed to promoting the sustainable development of cloud and network, ZTE’s O&M and integration service can provide operators and industry customers with NFV system integration, data center integration and IT integration. To date, ZTE has provided such professional services for over 200 partners around the world, facilitating their digital transformation.

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

