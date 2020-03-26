ZTE’s optical network market share increased the most in 2019

PARTNER FEATURE: ZTE Corporation today announced that it grew the optical network market share in 2019 by 2.482%, with its market share increase ranking No.1 globally, according to the latest market report of Omdia, a global technology research powerhouse, established following the combination of the research brands of Informa Tech (Ovum, Heavy Reading, and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio.

Moreover, based on ZTE’s analysis on Omdia’s data, ZTE grew the most market share in the segments of Metro WDM, Backbone WDM, and OTN Switching, and increased the most share in the regions of Asia-Pacific, South and Central America.

Adhering to technological innovation, ZTE has more than 400 patents and full range of in-house core chipsets in the field of optical transmission. Furthermore, ZTE’s unique Flex Shaping algorithm optimizes network capacity, spectral efficiency, and transmission distance by virtue of joint shaping in both electrical and optical domains, thereby greatly improving network capacity, flexibility, and scalability.

In China Mobile’s multi-vendor test in its existing network in 2019, ZTE’s 400G single-carrier refreshed the transmission record and obtained the two best results: the longest transmission distance and the maximal code patterns.

In the field of optical/electrical switching, ZTE takes the lead in launching the all-optical switching OXC platform and puts it into commercialization. The platform supports up to 32 optical directions, being the largest in the industry, and its architecture can be upgraded to 48 degrees.

In 2019, ZTE built the world’s largest all-optical network for China Telecom in northwest China. In addition, ZTE actively explores the potential of artificial intelligence and big data analysis, and provides customers with solutions that support fault alarms and automatic analysis, thereby effectively reducing network O&M costs and improving service efficiency.

To date, ZTE has deployed more than 400 100G and beyond-100G networks worldwide, with a total network fiber length of over 400,000 kilometers.

