 ZTE’s optical network market share increased the most in 2019 – Mobile World Live
HomeZTE Updates 2019-20Key Technology

ZTE’s optical network market share increased the most in 2019

26 MAR 2020

PARTNER FEATURE: ZTE Corporation today announced that it grew the optical network market share in 2019 by 2.482%, with its market share increase ranking No.1 globally, according to the latest market report of Omdia, a global technology research powerhouse, established following the combination of the research brands of Informa Tech (Ovum, Heavy Reading, and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio.

Moreover, based on ZTE’s analysis on Omdia’s data, ZTE grew the most market share in the segments of Metro WDM, Backbone WDM, and OTN Switching, and increased the most share in the regions of Asia-Pacific, South and Central America.

Adhering to technological innovation, ZTE has more than 400 patents and full range of in-house core chipsets in the field of optical transmission. Furthermore, ZTE’s unique Flex Shaping algorithm optimizes network capacity, spectral efficiency, and transmission distance by virtue of joint shaping in both electrical and optical domains, thereby greatly improving network capacity, flexibility, and scalability.

In China Mobile’s multi-vendor test in its existing network in 2019, ZTE’s 400G single-carrier refreshed the transmission record and obtained the two best results: the longest transmission distance and the maximal code patterns.

In the field of optical/electrical switching, ZTE takes the lead in launching the all-optical switching OXC platform and puts it into commercialization. The platform supports up to 32 optical directions, being the largest in the industry, and its architecture can be upgraded to 48 degrees.

In 2019, ZTE built the world’s largest all-optical network for China Telecom in northwest China. In addition, ZTE actively explores the potential of artificial intelligence and big data analysis, and provides customers with solutions that support fault alarms and automatic analysis, thereby effectively reducing network O&M costs and improving service efficiency.

To date, ZTE has deployed more than 400 100G and beyond-100G networks worldwide, with a total network fiber length of over 400,000 kilometers.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE’s strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

