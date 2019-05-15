ZTE’s innovative slice orchestration for 5G Slicing Wholesale

Everything is interconnected in the 5G era. Smart life and cities will not be far away, all of which will depend on the continuous and deep cooperation between 5G network slicing services and vertical industries. ZTE’s slice orchestration solution is based on B2B business mode and actively invites vertical industries to participate in orchestration management of slice network to promote the 5G commercialization process. ZTE has successfully launched the world’s first 5G “Slice Store” operation model for vertical industries by late February.
ZTE continues to lead the innovation of 5G technology. The 5G slice orchestration solution independently developed by ZTE is based on the ZTE CloudStudio product series. The network slice can be automatically provided on demand by cooperation with vertical industries so as to achieve rapid delivery of industry services.
In February 2019, ZTE and Guangdong Telecom jointly released the 5G slicing orchestration for vertical industry applications in Barcelona MWC. Firstly, in the online “Slice Store” of China Telecom, different SLA requirements of slice are provided to the customers. After the customer subscribes the slicing service, the slice orchestration system automatically splits the slice services into RAN, BN, CN sub-slices and splits the SLA requirements of the slice into configuration data of NFs, which are sent to next level controller. Then, the system automatically completes the configuration and provision of slice.
ZTE’s slice orchestration for 5G slicing wholesale advocates the collaboration with vertical industries. Its strong open capabilities make it possible to invite vertical industries to participate in the slicing network orchestration management. The 5G slicing management solution with customization, E2E automation, intelligent assurance and high security features which are described as follows.
ZTE’s slice orchestration for 5G Slicing Wholesale promotes the full integration of 5G technology and vertical industry, and accelerates the 5G commercialization process.
For mobile operators, based on the 5G slicing wholesale solution, they can provide slicing network with multiple SLA requirements according to different user requirements. It also supports flexible slice charging modes, like the number of slices, the slice SLA level, the payment period or other payment modes according to the user usage scenario. Vertical industry users and end users benefit from such diverse and personalized 5G “Slice Store” service and brings huge business opportunities to mobile operators.
For industry users, they will have many benefits from this intelligent orchestration technology. Different vertical industries can participate in the establishment of its own end-to-end service process from product design, production, logistics and to sales. Use the flexible and highly reliable network features of 5G slicing services, it can greatly improves the production efficiency of the industry, speeds up the launch of products or services, reduces costs and rapidly improves the ability to earn money.
For the end user, with the application of the intelligent orchestration technology and the continuous integration of service requirements of various vertical industries, the customer is provided with flexible, on-demand and on-time slicing network services. While enjoying diversified services, customers only need to pay attention to a single network traffic expense without worrying about the payment of service fees in various industries, effectively breaking the gap among vertical industries and greatly improving the user experience.Subscribe to our daily newsletter Back