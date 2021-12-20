 ZTE’s Cui Li: Truly vital breakthrough innovation is to make the best product on the market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE’s Cui Li: Truly vital breakthrough innovation is to make the best product on the market

20 DEC 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its Chief Development Officer, Cui Li, has shared her insights on breakthrough innovation at the round table forum themed Breakthrough Innovation Methodology during the Fortune China Most Powerful Women (MPW) 2021 Summit in Shanghai on December 9, 2021. Cui was named to China’s Most Powerful Women in Business · Future List by the Chinese edition of Fortune, a preeminent media brand in the business world.

According to Ms. Cui, the truly vital breakthrough innovation is to make the best product on the market. She believes that for enterprises, all the core source of power and vitality of breakthrough innovation lies in solving practical problems and creating value or utility. And for a successful breakthrough innovation, factors of right time, right place and popular support must be in place. “Right time here means the social and economic macro environment, right place enterprises’ own breakthroughs and the related technical support, and popular support the market and business model.”

“The ultimate success of breakthrough innovation embodies a few characteristics:  technical feasibility, great convenience for easy replication and promotion, and more importantly, scarceness, meaning ‘creating something new or creating something better’,” added Cui.

Ms. Cui was listed in the “China’s Most Powerful Women in Business · Future List” for her years of deep cultivation in the field of communications technology and innovative insights into the ICT industry. The list aims to recognize a new generation of female entrepreneurs, managers and opinion leaders emerging from the Chinese business community.

Cui joined ZTE in 1999, and has been working as Vice President of ZTE since 2005. She has a wealth of technical expertise and managerial experience in the global telecom industry. Cui currently serves as Chief Development Officer, focusing on strategic business expansion, and the exploration and development of insights into the industry and more. Cui was also named to Forbes China’s “50 Women In Tech” in this June.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association