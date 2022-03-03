ZTE wins GTI Awards with its iCube Private 5G as a Service solution

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has won the “Innovative Mobile Service and Application Award” and “Outstanding Award” from GTI for its iCube solution, a Tailor-Made Private 5G as a Service Solution at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona. The accolade verifies ZTE’s outstanding contributions to mobile service innovation, business model innovation and sustainable development.

Driven by Industry 4.0, more and more enterprises in the world choose private 5G network to implement intelligent production and management. It is an urgent problem for the development of the ToB market to solve on how to flexibly provide enterprises with on-demand customized private networks and how to realize rapid experience replication. ZTE launches its iCube solution to help operators simply and efficiently provide industry customers with customized private 5G network as a service, thereby accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation of the industry.

In different application scenarios, ZTE’s iCube solution provides the most comprehensive private network product forms, including public network-based slicing private network, industry-leading lightweight 5G core network, and board-level embedded private network. Network functions are modular and can be flexibly selected on demand for the construction of the most cost-effective private network.

With respect to business model, ZTE’s iCube solution provides a one-stop process from order to service, covering the entire lifecycle including customer consultation, service template-based network planning and design, pre-integration, automatic deployment, and intelligent O&M. This effectively simplifies the complexity of private network customization, shortens the service launch time and realizes private 5G as a service.

GTI is dedicated to building a global platform of communication technology and promoting a prosperous ecosystem. GTI Summit 2022, with the theme of “5G & Decarbonization” has focused on the current situation and strategy of 5G development, as well as how technology innovation will play a role in reaching the goal of carbon neutral and Net Zero.

The GTI Awards is highly recognized in the fields of 5G technology innovation, end-to-end product capability and network architecture verification. ZTE’s Private 5G as a Service solution lands the two awards, epitomising that the innovative value of its iCube Private 5G as a Service solution is recognized by the industry.

Moving forward, with the in-depth digital transformation of the industry, ZTE will continue to work with global operators and industry partners, to improve private network customization efficiency, achieve rapid replication of experience in digital transformation, and promote industry innovations.