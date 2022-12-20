ZTE wins GLOTEL AWARDS 2022 Security Solution of the Year for its 5G industry private network security solution

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its 5G industry private network security solution has secured the Security Solution of the Year Award at GLOTEL AWARDS 2022, hosted by Telecoms.com, a world-renowned telecommunications media.

With a large number of senior reviewers and transparent review processes in the industry, GLOTEL AWARDS has become a leading award in the global telecommunications field. The annual Security Solution Award focuses on technologies and products that have excellent performance in cyber threat mitigation, data protection, and cloud security. ZTE’s 5G industry private network security solution builds customizable private network security capabilities from four dimensions to meet the requirements of different scenarios in different industries.

With the rapid advancement of enterprise digital transformation, the vertical industry has witnessed increasing demand for 5G private networks. The introduction of 5G wide-area connections and new technologies and architectures also brings more attack points and security threats to 5G private networks. Based on the business scenario of Nanjing Binjiang 5G Intelligent Manufacturing Base, ZTE analyzes the security exposure surface in depth, integrates the security capabilities of each field of the company in accordance with user requirements, and releases ZTE 5G industry private network security solution. Terminal, network, edge cloud, and data dimensions are used to build comprehensive security capabilities to provide efficient and secure communication connections for 5G industry users to deploy innovative service applications and implement digital transformation.

In terms of terminals, the enhanced security agent is installed to reinforce the security of 5G terminals. Terminal access security is guaranteed through secondary authentication, terminal-SIM binding, and terminal positioning technologies. Through the correlation analysis between asset information and security events, the rapid discovery, early warning, and response of security threats are implemented.

the enhanced security agent is installed to reinforce the security of 5G terminals. Terminal access security is guaranteed through secondary authentication, terminal-SIM binding, and terminal positioning technologies. Through the correlation analysis between asset information and security events, the rapid discovery, early warning, and response of security threats are implemented. In terms of network, the security isolation technology is used to divide security domains, and differentiated network slices are planned to provide independent domain-based network resources and security services for different applications.

the security isolation technology is used to divide security domains, and differentiated network slices are planned to provide independent domain-based network resources and security services for different applications. In terms of MEC edge cloud, MEC native security is implemented through software-defined security, and security components such as virtual firewalls, virtual VPNs, and virtual IPS can be customized on demand to implement security isolation between MEC and external networks and applications inside the MEC.

MEC native security is implemented through software-defined security, and security components such as virtual firewalls, virtual VPNs, and virtual IPS can be customized on demand to implement security isolation between MEC and external networks and applications inside the MEC. In terms of data, multiple technical protections such as data not out of campuses, multiple isolation, access control, data encryption, and encryption tunnels are used to ensure enterprise data security and protect enterprise commercial and technical secrets.

ZTE’s 5G industry private network security solution has been successfully applied in a number of industry projects, such as ZTE Nanjing Binjiang Factory, China Broadband Railway Group, and China Southern Power Grid. With the increasing breadth and depth of 5G integration into the industry, ZTE will continue to introduce new security concepts and technologies, continuously improve the security capability of 5G private networks, and carry out practices in more industries to provide the most powerful guarantee for the digital transformation of different industries.

Moving forward, ZTE will work with its partners to build a security cornerstone for the development of the digital economy.