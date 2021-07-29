 ZTE wins "Best Practice of Trusted Cloud Technical Service" award with its 5G Telecom Cloud SDN solution - Mobile World Live
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE wins “Best Practice of Trusted Cloud Technical Service” award with its 5G Telecom Cloud SDN solution

29 JUL 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has won the “Best Practice of Trusted Cloud Technical Service” award with its 5G Telecom Cloud SDN solution at the 2021 Trusted Cloud Conference.

The Trusted Cloud Conference, organized by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and China Communications Standards Association (CCSA), is the only assessing authority of the trusted system in the computing field in China.

To better satisfy the service requirements of 5G, ZTE has proposed that telecom cloud networks should be built with a brand-new architecture. The company introduces Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Software Defined Network (SDN) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to create a new infrastructure platform, so as to boost the Internet of Things in the 5G era and accelerate the innovative ICT integration.

ZTE’s 5G Telecom Cloud SDN solution is a cloud infrastructure solution oriented to 5G cloud network convergence, covering the central cloud and edge cloud scenarios. This solution adopts the SDN networking technology and 5G-oriented NFV technology to provide operators with end-to-end solutions. In addition, it supports hybrid overlay, network overlay and host overlay, as well as various types of loads such as bare metal server, KVM server, SR-IOV and container, to meet the assessment requirements of various 5G scenarios and guarantee flexible networking.

ZTE, by virtue of its 5G Telecom Cloud SDN solution, can implement fully-automatic deployments of overlay network configurations inside the telecom cloud through the ZENIC vDC controller, so as to realize fast network provisioning and flexible adjustments. Based on the combination of the NFVO and the ZENIC vDC controller, NF objects in the resource pool and network services can be unified in orchestration and management, to achieve end-to-end service deployment and shorten the service provisioning time in the cloud resource pool.

Through the intelligent O&M system, the solution realizes second-level streamlined network O&M and predictable maintenance, changing passive O&M into active O&M. Also, it can implement end-to-end network performance monitoring management and minute-level fault delimiting and location, thus improving O&M efficiency and reducing OPEX.

To date, ZTE’s 5G telecom cloud SDN solution has been deployed widely around the world. ZTE, as the world’s leading provider of integrated communications solutions,  is committed to continuous innovation and helps operators build new-generation 5G communications network infrastructure.

