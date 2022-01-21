 ZTE wins ATD Excellence in Practice Award for third consecutive year - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE wins ATD Excellence in Practice Award for third consecutive year

21 JAN 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has been honored with a 2021 ATD Excellence In Practice Award from the Association for Talent Development (ATD) for its capability enhancement program. This is the third consecutive year from 2019 for ZTE to win the award, epitomizing a very high recognition from the international industries for the company’s talent development efforts.

Executing this program, ZTE gains knowledge and practical experience from the differentiated projects in the company and revolutionizes the capability enhancement technique. Based on the learning characteristics of its employees, ZTE has developed a set of closed-loop methods for end-to-end capability enhancement, including pre-class learning, scenario-based simulation courses, project practices and project post-mortem.

This program enables core employees to draw successful, practical and complete experience and knowledge from past project implementations. It has effectively supported the market breakthrough of ZTE’s  diversified products as well as the deep operation of the existing markets. In addition, ZTE has incubated an effective end-to-end  capability enhancement flows and methodologies in line with actual business scenarios.

ZTE is consistently dedicated to building a learning organization. On the basis of over 30 years of practical experience, ZTE has taken into consideration the rapidly developing and changing social background, and established a business-centric, end-to-end closed-loop employees capability enhancement system. Based on ZTE’s strategic mode of “the front-line staff focuses on expanding business, and the enterprise operation specialists focuses on operation system construction”, the system bolsters the company’s operation and boosts the capability growth of employees. The consecutive winning of this award marks that ZTE has stepped on the international stage in the field of learning and development for enterprises.

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is one of the world’s largest associations committed to talent development in organizations. Established in 1943, ATD has over 35,000 members from more than 120 countries. The ATD Excellence in Practice Awards are granted to companies with practices of comprehensive talent development, which have demonstrated clear and measurable results in achieving organizational goals. The ATD Excellence in Practice Award is an industry-renowned award, also known as the “Oscar” award of world talent development.

 

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association