 ZTE wins "5G Fixed-Wireless Solution of the Year" Award at BBWF 2021
HomeZTE UpdatesFeatured Story

ZTE wins “5G Fixed-Wireless Solution of the Year” Award at BBWF 2021

15 OCT 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has landed the “5G Fixed-Wireless Solution of the Year” Award for its PON (passive optical networking) -based 5G xHaul solution at the Broadband World Forum (BBWF) in Amsterdam.

ZTE’s PON-based 5G xHaul solution takes full use of the rich infrastructure resources of an existing FTTx (fiber-to-the-anything) network, including fibers, pipes and equipment rooms, and shares the resources with a wireless network to enable stable and reliable access to the “FTTx + 5G” services for users.

The solution employs an innovative architecture, which integrates the technologies of  time division multiplexing (TDM) and wavelength division multiplexing (WDM). Thus, one port can support multiple wavelengths. This mechanism for stacking independent wavelengths allows for the access of a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network and 5G base stations by one fiber, meeting the requirements of the ultra-high bandwidth and ultra-low latency and facilitating the rapid deployment of 5G services.

Besides, the solution utilizes multi-channel optical modules. Each module contains a high-performance component to satisfy the requirements of the high optical power budget, brought by the large split ratios of the optical distribution network (ODN). Compared with traditional 5G solutions, the ZTE’s PON-based 5G xHaul solution can significantly reduce the 5G service deployment cost in hotspot areas, shorten the service provisioning time, and help operators cost-effectively build fixed-wireless integrated service access areas.

BBWF is one of the premier events in the global broadband industry. Its broadband awards are set up for breakthrough innovations in the fixed-wireless area, including advanced technologies and solutions in raising broadband network speed, improving network quality and promoting user experiences.

