ZTE Tu Jiashun: Enabling digital economy with best 5G industrial practices

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that Mr. Tu Jiashun, principal scientist of NFV/SDN solutions at ZTE, has shared his insights on how to enable digital economy with best 5G industrial practices at the ZTE Global Analyst Conference 2021.

“The 5G-based digital transformation of vertical industries is a huge opportunity in the next few years and will reshape the value of the telecommunications industry,” said Mr. Tu in his speech.

As a pioneer of 5G, ZTE now redefines itself as “a driver of the digital economy”. With innovative IT and CT technologies, ZTE is able to provide integrated digital infrastructure for the operators and vertical industries, including network capabilities and cloud capabilities. According to Mr. Tu, ZTE boasts four core capabilities for digital transformation of 5G + industry X.

ZTE’s four core capabilities for digital transformation of 5G + industry X

The first is ubiquitous industry terminals, including 5G industry module, indoor/outdoor 5G CPE, and industry gateways. The second is the capability to customize delicate industrial networks like E2E 5G, industry PON, 5G Network slicing, and mobile edge computing solutions.

In addition, ZTE can also provide more than 10 industrial platforms, including industry IoT platform, AI platform, XR platform and IMES industrial platform. On top of the three core capabilities, the company is able to offer integrated services in multiple industrial scenarios like industrial park, machine vision, industrial wearing, cloud robot/AGV, and industry remote control.

ZTE’s mature 5G + industry X solutions and successful practices

“Up to now, ZTE has explored more than 100 scenario-based 5G+ solutions for 15 industries,” said Mr. Tu.

ZTE’s 5G+ smart transportation solution has been successfully deployed in smart urban rails, smart roads, smart ports and so on. It contains train-ground wireless network, cell－V2X network, transportation edge computing, remote control, rail transport video cloud, transportation machine vision, V2X cloud control platform, and port IoT platform. Mr. Tu noted that, ZTE, together with Guangzhou Railway Technology Development Co., Ltd. and China Mobile IoT, is the first in the world to introduce 5G smart high speed railway application.

With 5G + energy industry solution, ZTE can provide 5G private networks with 99.9999% reliability of power supply, 5G mine dedicated networks, and energy edge cloud for mine visual remote control.

With its 5G+ smart mine solution, ZTE has helped Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group reduce the number of workers who need to go to underground mines by up to 20%.The solution supports 5G tunneling preventive maintenance, 5G visualization of mining planes, 5G remote control of tunneling sites, and 5G environment monitoring.

In the speech, Mr. Tu described “5G+ manufacturing factory” as the most mature scenario. By introducing the network and cloud capability like convergent positioning, industrial IoT, AGV Control, machine vision, XR and 5G IMES, the applications like quality inspection, cloud PLC(programmable logic control), digital twin and data analysis for manufacturing can be realized. In the factories with ZTE’s 5G+ manufacturing factory solution, machines are replacing complex and cumbersome manual work, and IT systems are moved to the cloud, thereby finally realizing flexible production and the “lights-off factory”.

Mr. Tu divides the verticals into three categories. “Steel, manufacturing, mining and port industries, featuring strong demands, rich scenarios, mature solutions, and clear business models, can be quickly replicated together with many third-party partners. For the second category, including power grids, urban rails, AR, VR and more, which have now been commercialized with not yet clear business models, we still need to work hard to complete their value chains.”

“The third category includes medical, education, agriculture and tourism. These industries are still in the exploratory stage due to the fragmented scenarios and difficulty in industrial integration,” added Mr. Tu.

ZTE holds “openness and cooperation” as its strategy for vertical industry digitalization. With 5G and cloud capabilities, ZTE, working with its partners, is able to provide integrated services or be integrated to help operators and vertical industries realize the future of the digital economy.