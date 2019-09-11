ZTE to unveil four innovative Big Video Solutions at IBC 2019

PRESS RELEASE: 11 September 2019, Shenzhen, China – ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, plans to unveil its four innovative Big Video Solutions including 5G Live TV solution, the 5G+8K service, operator tier customized IPTV dual-ecosystem, and smart home at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Addressing the problems of the traditional live streaming apps like limited viewing angles, ZTE’s 5G Live TV solution delivers an innovative viewing experience by providing the audience with three distinctive 5G scenarios, including multi-angle views, flexible zooming, and free viewpoint. ZTE’s 5G Live TV solution has empowered China’s first 5G sporting events, the 2nd National Youth Games.

Moreover, in the field of 8K video, ZTE will provide visitors with a vivid experience of ultra-HD and ultra-fast smooth 8K videos, backed up with ZTE’s end-to-end 5G+8K solution, the ultra-strong decoding technology and super-high CDN throughput capability of its 8K smart set-top box. The 8K smart set-top box has once been rewarded iF Design Award 2019 in Germany for its minimalist and ultra-thin design.

As for the integration of OTT and IPTV, ZTE will showcase a customized 4K Hybrid STB for operators. Integrated with IPTV and Google ecosystem, this STB can provide users with a wide range of Google apps, such as Google Music and Google Games, thereby allowing them to enjoy both the IPTV and OTT services at the same time.

In the field of smart home, ZTE will demonstrate its far-field 4K AI STB S200 in support of voice commands. By virtue of functions of IPTV/OTT services, smart speaker, home control, home media sharing, and home networking, S200 is definitely an all-in-one home assistant.

In addition, ZTE will also showcase many other series of powerful STBs, including the new Dongle STB, 4K IP Media Gateway supporting Wi-Fi AP, and the highly cost-effective satellite STB and cable STB.

Committed to constant innovations in the video industry, ZTE has established close partnerships with more than 120 operators around the world and has businesses covering nearly 50 countries. Moving forward, the company will continuously provide users with more diversified, immersive and intelligent video experiences.