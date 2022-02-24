ZTE to launch new-generation 5G Android TV STB at MWC 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it will launch a new-generation 5G media gateway set-top box (STB) ZXV10 B960GV1 powered by Android TV at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

This STB, a star product of ZTE’s 5G service transformation, boasts great capability of providing home users with new video experiences featuring high speed, low latency and high stability. Thereby it can help operators rapidly deploy and develop services to enhance customer stickiness.

By integrating the functions of gigabit gateway, router and STB, this product can offer gigabit-speed access and 4K UHD video service. Moreover, this STB supports Android TV OS and can offer users rich video contents.

For hardware part, it adopts high-performance chipset solution—the quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 architecture, to ensure a smooth user experience.

For software, ZTE employs Alliance for Open Media Video 1 (AV1), the advanced video codec technology to enable operators to deploy AV1 contents, thereby bringing users clear and immersive viewing experiences and improving customer satisfaction.

In addition, this STB has a stylish design, with a cool black appearance, ultra-thin base, upright design for efficient heat dissipation, and small size for easy deployment.

ZTE’s STB products have been widely used across the globe, thanks to their industry-leading performance, functions and reliability. Moving forward, ZTE, adhering to the concept of sincere cooperation for a win-win outcome, will continue to work with operators to offer high-quality products and services for an intelligent future.