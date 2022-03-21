 ZTE teams up with Converge ICT to bring first XGS-PON services in Philippines’ residential markets - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE teams up with Converge ICT to bring first XGS-PON services in Philippines’ residential markets

21 MAR 2022

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation together with Converge ICT ,the leading fiber optic broadband network provider in the Philippines, is about to launch commercial 10-Gigabit-capable symmetric passive optical network (XGS-PON) infrastructure in South Luzon and the Visayas in the Philippines by May 2022.

Converge is the first operator to provide residential XGS-PON services in the Philippines. ZTE will cooperate with Converge to expand the commercial range of XGS-PON in the coming years, effectively boosting the evolution of the local network.  Currently, ZTE ranks first globally in terms of market share in the customer premises equipment (CPE) segment, according to IHS.

In this XGS-PON project, Converge selected ZTE to further strengthen their cooperation. ZTE employed multiple XGS-PON devices with ultra-high bandwidth, such as F8648P and Flex PON technologies, for a smooth evolution from GPON to XGS-PON.

In addition, ZTE has begun its tests on its WiFi 6 ONT and Mesh WiFi products and will provide high-quality and comprehensive XGS PON solutions and products. ZTE’s ONT has a 10 GE downlink port to satisfy users’ high-speed access requirements.

“In the future, we will continue to work with ZTE to build a stable and efficient network in the Philippines,” said Ronald G. Brusola, Chief Technology Officer at Converge. The next few years will be a window period for 10GPON development. We hope to work with ZTE to build a fixed broadband network that everyone can afford.”

“With our 10GPON connectivity up and running, we expect faster and greater things for businesses who utilize this technology,” Jesus Romero, Chief Operations Officer at Converge said. “With our continued partnership with ZTE, we are confident in providing our clients that competitive advantage.”

“Converge and ZTE have maintained a good long-term partnership. ZTE has been providing Converge with stable and high-speed broadband access products and services. With 20 years of experience in the multimedia field, ZTE has built a professional R&D team of nearly 1,000 engineers,” said Wan Min, Managing Director of the ZTE Philippines. “With engineering delivery experts across the globe and rich experience in industrial cooperation, ZTE will continue to focus on technological evolution and service innovation in the big video sector, helping Converge develop ultra-high definition video services and set an excellent example for operators in Southeast Asia.”

Moving forward, ZTE and Converge will continue to deepen their cooperation to usher in the 10G PON era together.

 

