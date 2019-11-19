ZTE Successfully Assists SUPCON Complete The Commercial Trial of China’s First End-to-End 5G Slice + Intelligent Manufacturing

PARTNER FEATURE: ZTE recently announced to assist SUPCON open the first 5G standalone site with China Telecom Zhejiang Branch, and successfully completed the commercial trial of “5G Slice + Edge Computing + Smart Manufacturing” in Zhejiang, to build a new 5G smart factory.

As one of China’s leading providers of automation and information

technology, SUPCON has a large amount of data to be collected and to transmit to the industrial internet platform. However, the quality, latency and bandwidth of the existing network will limit the HD video backhaul effect, and have an uncontrolled impact on the data analysis, control and prediction.

For the above pain points, Zhejiang Telecom, ZTE, SUPCON make full use of their respective resource advantages, innovatively developed “5G Slice + Edge Computing + Smart Manufacturing” solution. With the technology like slicing mall, wireless biopsy perception, end-to-end security isolation, biopsy and dynamic migration, UPF sinking and UPF shunt, the solution is to realize the machine vision slice rapid deployment and fast video streaming return. By the slice security video streaming, it may reduce the video data transmission delay, jitter and packet loss rate, guarantee the bandwidth and quality of video transmission, so as to improve the accuracy and real-time performance of the video analysis results.

In the wireless data collection and on-site monitoring scenario, the solution can avoid homework at the scene of the movement and terrible environment, and to reduce the operating labor intensity and security risks. Production line deploy industrial camera + edge computing gateways, replace the monitoring instrument; industrial camera feed port of video streaming through 5G upward slicing uploaded to MEC; after calculation and analysis of images via MEC, if abnormal image is not matching, automatic notification will notify the sorter and alarm to the related personnel.

In the aspects of business data integration, the solution is suitable for loading process visual analysis, data collection equipment, personnel security management, remote equipment maintenance, etc.