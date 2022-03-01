ZTE strengthens its commitment to carbon reduction

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced the release of a carbon neutrality white paper and a green end-to-end future-oriented solution GreenPilot at the MWC 2022, strengthening its commitment to carbon reduction to accelerate progress towards the sustainable development goals.
Jointly released by ZTE and Frost & Sullivan, a research & consulting firm, the white paper Pathways to Carbon Neutrality: The Transformative Role of Digitalization illustrates the climate changes ahead and the global commitment to carbon reduction. It also explores the decarbonization impact of digital technologies in four sectors of telecommunications, electricity, transportation, and manufacturing, with a focus on telecommunications for its excellence and potential in creating a transformational acceleration of decarbonization efforts.
To cope with the climate challenges, ZTE adds GreenPilot to its green solution portfolio to help reduce mobile network energy consumption to make green networks.
“The newly-released GreenPilot solution is applicable for various scenarios, offering full-process energy-saving solutions to maximize the energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions,” said Ms. Chen Zhiping, Vice President at ZTE. “GreenPilot incorporates solutions of RualPilot, SolarMaster, SmartLi, PowerPilot and GreenDC, which are designed to satisfy requirements of different scenarios.”
ZTE has just been rewarded with the 2022 Global Telecom DC Power Product Leadership Award, according to the Frost & Sullivan’s assessment of the global telecom DC power industry, in recognition of the company’s highly efficient, modular, intelligent and green telecom power solutions addressing the current customer pain points and evolving future 5G requirements.
ZTE has always been taking “green and low carbon” as one of the company’s core strategies. To date, ZTE has deployed more than 500 green innovation patents. Moving forward, the company will keep strengthening its research efforts to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies, expecting to build a zero-carbon society together with its global partners.
