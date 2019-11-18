ZTE Smart Education to Promote Balanced Education Development

PARTNER FEATURE: When it comes to Inner Mongolia in China, people immediately associate the region with endless prairie, herds of cows and sheep, surging horses, and emotional Mongolian dance. However, because the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has a vast territory and a sparse population and is inconvenient for transportation, it is very difficult for each region, city, and county to carry out exchanges. For example, the distance from the eastern city to the western city is 1500 kilometers, which is very inconvenient for communication and interaction.

From 2015 onwards, to fully solve the unbalanced distribution of educational resources and the single traditional education mode, the Education Department of Inner Mongolia created the “Smart Education Cloud” teaching concept. The remote interactive education solution of ZTE is applied to deploying interactive teaching video terminals, the multi-device recording system, and the integrated education resource management platform. Through remote audio and video real-time teaching, multi-device tracking shooting, and live broadcast on demand. Build the unique remote interactive teaching concept in Inner Mongolia. The remote audio and video real-time interaction teaching method brings the distance between schools in the region closer, and the interaction between teachers and students in each school becomes closer.

Nowadays, when renowned teachers in urban areas give lectures, students in rural areas can in real time listen to the lectures and ask questions via Interactive Class system. Through real-time remote audio and video communication, the system deployed in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region solved the problem of unbalanced educational resources. Now students in areas lacking of high-end teaching resources can also enjoy high-end lectures. The Interactive Class system greatly improves the teaching level of the whole autonomous region, and is highly praised by students and parents.

“Using informatization means to expand the coverage of high-quality education resources. This is a good attempt to promote education equality.” said Mr. Bai Xiangqun, vice-chairman of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The education informatization level of the autonomous region has been rapidly improved in recent years. The Internet access rate of primary and secondary schools in the whole region has increased from 35.6% in 2012 to 96%, and 99.4% of schools have multimedia classrooms, which make informatization teaching popular in primary and secondary schools in the Region. In addition, the pattern of applying digital education resources frequently in and out of class has been formed.

“The system is very fruitful and receives positive response,” said Mr. Zhang Wei, the principal of a secondary school affiliated to Inner Mongolia Normal University. The school shares live lectures with 36 agricultural and pastoral schools located from Hulubel City in the east to Alashan League in the west of the Region, and the lectures received universal praises. As Mr. Zhang said, Interactive Class is an innovation in the Internet Plus era, and will become a new normal in school education.

“This is an important step for us to use informatization to promote balanced education development.” said Mr. Hou Yuan, director of the Education Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Inner Mongolia government will continuously expand the coverage of high-quality education resources through Interactive Class.

Based on professional video teaching products and profound understanding of education field, ZTE has built the Interactive Class system for Education Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The system, covering all 102 counties of the Region, effectively solves the problems of poor education level and unbalanced education development, to promote education equity.