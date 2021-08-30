 ZTE secures IPRAN centralized procurement from China Unicom - Mobile World Live
HomePartner Announcements

ZTE secures IPRAN centralized procurement from China Unicom

30 AUG 2021

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that it has won the bid of the centralized procurement of IPRAN products from China Unicom, by virtue of its multiservice packet platform ZXCTN 9000-EA series and 5G transport intelligent access product ZXCTN 6000 series.

This is the largest centralized procurement of China Unicom, involving IPRAN1.0, IPRAN2.0 and CPE equipment, following its large-scale construction of intelligent MAN in 2020.

The equipment will help China Unicom give full play to the multiservice transport capabilities of its intelligent MAN, and boost the construction of the new-generation cloud-network convergence. By simplifying the network protocols and optimizing the traffic grooming, the equipment can improve the user experience and accelerate the growth of digital economy.

ZTE deeply participates in China Unicom’s intelligent MAN construction at core, aggregation, and access layers. At the core and aggregation layers, ZTE offers the multiservice packet platform ZXCTN 9000-EA series to carry the core services of the intelligent MAN. The ZXCTN 9000-EA series, adopting the industry’s most advanced distributed large-capacity non-blocking switching architecture, has rich service features to transport the services in mobile backhaul, Metro-E and FMC scenarios, and reduce CAPEX and OPEX effectively.

At the access layer, ZTE’s 6000 series can access 5G backhaul services in the intelligent MAN and allow compatibility with 2G/3G/LTE/residential/enterprise services. Based on in-house chipsets, the 6000 series integrates innovative technologies of FlexE, SDN, SR, network slicing, and high-precision clock to efficiently transmit services in 5G eMBB, URLLC and mMTC scenarios. Also, the 6000 series can facilitate to build on-demand networks to satisfy the requirements of NSA/SA, enterprise and residential broadband services.

To date, ZTE, as China Unicom’s important strategic partner in the 5G era, has assisted China Unicom in solidifying the foundation for the large-scale construction of 5G networks. Moving forward, ZTE will, as always, team up with China Unicom in 5G construction, to embrace opportunities and challenges in the 5G era together.

